Bhopal News: Eviction Notice Dims Diwali For Slum Behind Manas Bhawan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Served an eviction notice, residents of the slum behind Manas Bhawan at Shyamla Hills are having a bleak Diwali this year, living in fear of their homes being razed by the administration.

A poster hanging on the narrow entrance lane names the locality as ‘Adiwasi Mohalla’. A series of posters put up at each home — demanding justice, pleas to let them live in their small homes — can be spotted as one enters the locality.

The locality is home to over 27 families, the majority of them belonging to tribal communities.

While the men are daily wage workers, the women work in nearby bungalows to earn a living.

Every year, the colony would light up with colourful decorations and children’s laughter. But this Diwali, the walls are covered not with lamps but with protest posters reading, “Why is there darkness in our Diwali?” and “We are asking for justice, not houses.”

The eviction notice was served on August 25, declaring that the settlements on government land must be vacated within seven days. Residents allege they were warned that bulldozers would soon arrive.

“We are having sleepless nights, fearing that our home, which has stood for 70 years, will be no more. There was nothing here when my family arrived. We have been here for three generations, and the administration is asking us to leave. I will not let them demolish our home,” says 85-year-old Karma Bai, weeping loudly.

Standing outside her small home, Rajkumari, a domestic help, says with tears in her eyes, “How can we celebrate Diwali? We’ve been given a demolition notice. Should we wait for the bulldozer or bring down our homes ourselves?”

Nearby, Bilkis Bi says, “Our children were born here, where do we go now? On one hand, the government launches welfare schemes for women and on the other, it makes us homeless.”

Official statement

Denying that the land belongs to the Forest Department, SDM Deepak Pandey said it belongs to the Revenue Department. “The residents have been asked to evacuate as per the process and rules. The locality has a mixed population, but it is being presented as a tribal community.

They have been promised to be relocated under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, where they will get better amenities, but some people are unnecessarily politicising the issue,” he added.

‘Action violates law’

Activist Aneesh Thillenkery and local corporator Shabista Zaki argue that the action violates the Forest Rights Act (FRA) of 2006, which protects families who have been living on forest land since before 2005. Many families here say they have lived on this land for three generations.

“This is a 70-year-old settlement. Under the Forest Rights Act, families residing on such land before 2005 cannot be evicted without due process,” they claim.

Zaki has submitted a memorandum to the Collector on behalf of the residents, urging protection for the tribal families.

Posters of pain, protest

“Those whose homes are destroyed don’t celebrate Diwali; they fight for survival.”

“Save homes, not just promises.”

“Stop robbing tribals of their lands.”

“Don’t call us tribals, call us original inhabitants.”

“They are trying to destroy our homes, but they cannot destroy our spirit.”

In place of crackers and books, children hold protest placards this Diwali.