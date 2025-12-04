Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav To Launch 20 Shikaras On Upper Lake On December 4

Bhopal News: CM To Launch 20 Shikaras On Upper Lake Today | fp photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav will launch 20 shikaras (a traditional Kashmiri wooden boat) on Upper Lake at Boat Club on Thursday morning. The initiative of operating shikaras is based on Kashmir's famous Dal Lake. Shikaras will ply on such a large scale for the first time in the state to give Madhya Pradesh a renewed identity at the national and international level for water tourism.

According to the reports With special consideration given to environment protection, all 20 shikaras have been constructed using modern, pollution-free technology. They are made from fiber-reinforced polyurethane, a high-quality, non-reactive material that does not react chemically with water. Shikaras have been manufactured by an internationally known organization whose shikaras were sought by tourists in Kerala, Bengal and Assam.

Besides shikara boat rides, tourists will be able to enjoy bird watching for which binoculars have been arranged. They will also be able to enjoy local cuisines and buy organic vegetables and fruits and handicraft products made in Madhya Pradesh.