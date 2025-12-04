Madhya Pradesh December 4 2025, Weather Update: State Prepares For 2–3°C Drop In Night Temperatures As Cold Winds Strengthen In Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh woke up to clear skies and cold air on Thursday.

Most parts of the state are seeing calm and sunny weather during the day, but mornings and nights remain cold. The winter chill has increased due to cool winds coming from the north.

Forecast for the Next 24 Hours

The weather department says that most parts of Madhya Pradesh will continue to have clear skies. No rain is likely. Day temperatures will stay normal, but night temperatures may fall by 2–3°C in many districts. The cold wave may become stronger in western and central parts of the state.

Conditions in Major Cities

The weather in Bhopal is sunny through the day with temperatures rising to around 25–26°C. However, the night temperature stays low, around 10–12°C. The air is dry and winds are light, making the morning feel colder.

Indore is also experiencing similar conditions. The city will see a further drop in temperature from tomorrow, as a cold wave is expected to move in. Days will remain pleasant but nights may become much colder.

Jabalpur and nearby areas remain stable, with clear skies and mild cold. Temperatures are comfortable during the day but dip during night hours. Gwalior and northern regions are also facing cold mornings and evenings.

What to Keep in Mind

People are advised to wear warm clothes, especially early in the morning and late evening. Children and older adults should take extra care as the cold is expected to increase in the coming days.