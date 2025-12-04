 Madhya Pradesh December 4 2025, Weather Update: State Prepares For 2–3°C Drop In Night Temperatures As Cold Winds Strengthen In Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh December 4 2025, Weather Update: State Prepares For 2–3°C Drop In Night Temperatures As Cold Winds Strengthen In Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur & More

Madhya Pradesh December 4 2025, Weather Update: State Prepares For 2–3°C Drop In Night Temperatures As Cold Winds Strengthen In Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur & More

The weather in Bhopal is sunny through the day with temperatures rising to around 25–26°C. However, the night temperature stays low, around 10–12°C. The air is dry and winds are light, making the morning feel colder. Indore is also experiencing similar conditions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh woke up to clear skies and cold air on Thursday.

Most parts of the state are seeing calm and sunny weather during the day, but mornings and nights remain cold. The winter chill has increased due to cool winds coming from the north.

Read Also
Indore Events Calendar For December 2025: From Jubin Nautiyal's Soulful Concert To Harsh Gujral's...
article-image

Forecast for the Next 24 Hours

The weather department says that most parts of Madhya Pradesh will continue to have clear skies. No rain is likely. Day temperatures will stay normal, but night temperatures may fall by 2–3°C in many districts. The cold wave may become stronger in western and central parts of the state.

FPJ Shorts
Vikram Sahu Set To Be Bank Of America's New Chief Executive In India After Receiving RBI Nod
Vikram Sahu Set To Be Bank Of America's New Chief Executive In India After Receiving RBI Nod
Indian Navy Day: Know How 'Operation Trident' Is Connected To Maritime Prowess
Indian Navy Day: Know How 'Operation Trident' Is Connected To Maritime Prowess
Mumbai: Speeding Car Turns Turtle After Crashing Into Divider Near Bandra Reclamation, Causes Traffic On WEH; Video
Mumbai: Speeding Car Turns Turtle After Crashing Into Divider Near Bandra Reclamation, Causes Traffic On WEH; Video
Dattatreya Jayanti: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About This Auspicious Day
Dattatreya Jayanti: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About This Auspicious Day

Conditions in Major Cities

The weather in Bhopal is sunny through the day with temperatures rising to around 25–26°C. However, the night temperature stays low, around 10–12°C. The air is dry and winds are light, making the morning feel colder.

Indore is also experiencing similar conditions. The city will see a further drop in temperature from tomorrow, as a cold wave is expected to move in. Days will remain pleasant but nights may become much colder.

Read Also
Bhopal Events Calendar For December 2025: From Harsh Gujaral, To Vipul Goyal, Check Out...
article-image

Jabalpur and nearby areas remain stable, with clear skies and mild cold. Temperatures are comfortable during the day but dip during night hours. Gwalior and northern regions are also facing cold mornings and evenings.

What to Keep in Mind

People are advised to wear warm clothes, especially early in the morning and late evening. Children and older adults should take extra care as the cold is expected to increase in the coming days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh December 4 2025, Weather Update: State Prepares For 2–3°C Drop In Night...

Madhya Pradesh December 4 2025, Weather Update: State Prepares For 2–3°C Drop In Night...

Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav To Launch 20 Shikaras On Upper Lake On December 4

Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav To Launch 20 Shikaras On Upper Lake On December 4

MP News: BKS Threatens Protest Over Simhastha Land Pooling Law

MP News: BKS Threatens Protest Over Simhastha Land Pooling Law

Indore News: German Delegate Praises Safety Standards At West Discom’s Power Grid

Indore News: German Delegate Praises Safety Standards At West Discom’s Power Grid

Bhopal News: Speeding SUV Hits Scooter, Class 11 Student Dies

Bhopal News: Speeding SUV Hits Scooter, Class 11 Student Dies