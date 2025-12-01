Bhopal Events Calendar For December 2025: From Harsh Gujaral, To Vipul Goyal, Check Out Humour-Packed Line-Up

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): December is that funny month when people feel both the ending of a year and the beginning of a new one. Some say, “Let’s do this one last time,” while others start making resolutions for a fresh start.

In Bhopal too, this month of December brings laughter, celebrations and exciting events.

From popular stand-up comedians to year-end parties, the city has something for everyone.

Here are the top events happening in Bhopal this December:

1. Naram Lehja – Stand-Up Comedy

Get ready for an evening of light-hearted humour as Naram Lehja brings relatable jokes, everyday observations, and effortless comic timing to the stage.

Date: 6th December

Location: 138, Sector B, Vidya Nagar, Hoshangabad Road

Shubham Pujari arrives with his signature storytelling and punchline-heavy set “Choti Soch.” Expect a laughter-packed night.

Date: 7th December, 8 PM

Location: Krishna Emporio, Plot No. 32, 10 No. Stop

Instagram’s favourite storyteller-comedian Harsh Gujral returns with his relatable takes on life, relationships, and adulthood mishaps.



Date: 11th December, 9 PM

Location: DB Mall, 4th Floor

The star of TVF’s Humorously Yours, Vipul Goyal is all set to entertain Bhopal with his hilarious everyday-life observations and impeccable timing.



Date: 14th December

Location: DB Mall, 4th Floor

Emerging comic Naman Jain brings fresh jokes, quick crowd interactions and youthful humour in this special evening show.

Date: 14th December, 7 PM

Location: 138, Sector B, Vidya Nagar

An evening of sharp humour and clever punchlines awaits as Arpit Mishra hits the stage with his latest comedy special.

Date: 28th December

Location: Abhinay Manch, MP Nagar, Bhopal

So mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready for humour-packed evenings.