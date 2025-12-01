 Bhopal Events Calendar For December 2025: From Harsh Gujaral, To Vipul Goyal, Check Out Humour-Packed Line-Up
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Events Calendar For December 2025: From Harsh Gujaral, To Vipul Goyal, Check Out Humour-Packed Line-Up

Bhopal Events Calendar For December 2025: From Harsh Gujaral, To Vipul Goyal, Check Out Humour-Packed Line-Up

December is that funny month when people feel both the ending of a year and the beginning of a new one. Some say, “Let’s do this one last time,” while others start making resolutions for a fresh start. In Bhopal too, this month of December brings laughter, celebrations and exciting events. From popular stand-up comedians to year-end parties, the city has something for everyone.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): December is that funny month when people feel both the ending of a year and the beginning of a new one. Some say, “Let’s do this one last time,” while others start making resolutions for a fresh start.

In Bhopal too, this month of December brings laughter, celebrations and exciting events.

From popular stand-up comedians to year-end parties, the city has something for everyone.

Here are the top events happening in Bhopal this December:

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Thalassemia Drive Tests 1,234 Individuals, Sensitises 1,577 Students Across Schools And Colleges
Navi Mumbai Thalassemia Drive Tests 1,234 Individuals, Sensitises 1,577 Students Across Schools And Colleges
Lok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council
Lok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council
RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7
RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7
Atal Pension Yojana Enrolment Crosses 8.34 Crore: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Women’s Strong Participation
Atal Pension Yojana Enrolment Crosses 8.34 Crore: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Women’s Strong Participation

1. Naram Lehja – Stand-Up Comedy

Get ready for an evening of light-hearted humour as Naram Lehja brings relatable jokes, everyday observations, and effortless comic timing to the stage.
Date: 6th December
Location: 138, Sector B, Vidya Nagar, Hoshangabad Road

Read Also
Orchha Itinerary: From Ram Raja Palace To Special Bundelkhandi Cuisine... Experience The Best Of...
article-image

Shubham Pujari arrives with his signature storytelling and punchline-heavy set “Choti Soch.” Expect a laughter-packed night.
Date: 7th December, 8 PM
Location: Krishna Emporio, Plot No. 32, 10 No. Stop

Instagram’s favourite storyteller-comedian Harsh Gujral returns with his relatable takes on life, relationships, and adulthood mishaps.

Date: 11th December, 9 PM
Location: DB Mall, 4th Floor

The star of TVF’s Humorously Yours, Vipul Goyal is all set to entertain Bhopal with his hilarious everyday-life observations and impeccable timing.

Date: 14th December
Location: DB Mall, 4th Floor

Emerging comic Naman Jain brings fresh jokes, quick crowd interactions and youthful humour in this special evening show.
Date: 14th December, 7 PM
Location: 138, Sector B, Vidya Nagar

Read Also
From Qawwali Nights To Revolving Views — 5 Unique Dining Experiences In Bhopal
article-image

An evening of sharp humour and clever punchlines awaits as Arpit Mishra hits the stage with his latest comedy special.
Date: 28th December
Location: Abhinay Manch, MP Nagar, Bhopal

So mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready for humour-packed evenings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 9-Month-Old Infant Dies As E-Rickshaw Overturns After Colliding With Parked Car

Bhopal News: 9-Month-Old Infant Dies As E-Rickshaw Overturns After Colliding With Parked Car

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments, Removes Over...

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments, Removes Over...

MP News: Four Injured After Nayagaon Bridge Collapses In Raisen, Road Blocked, Traffic Jam

MP News: Four Injured After Nayagaon Bridge Collapses In Raisen, Road Blocked, Traffic Jam

MP News: ‘Joote-Joote Maarunga,’ Jabalpur ITI Teacher Abuses Student Over Phone; Audio Clip Goes...

MP News: ‘Joote-Joote Maarunga,’ Jabalpur ITI Teacher Abuses Student Over Phone; Audio Clip Goes...

MP News: Couple Dies After Man Shoots Woman, Then Himself In Panna

MP News: Couple Dies After Man Shoots Woman, Then Himself In Panna