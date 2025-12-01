Bhopal Events Calendar For December 2025: From Harsh Gujaral, To Vipul Goyal, Check Out Humour-Packed Line-Up

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): December is that funny month when people feel both the ending of a year and the beginning of a new one. Some say, “Let’s do this one last time,” while others start making resolutions for a fresh start.
In Bhopal too, this month of December brings laughter, celebrations and exciting events.
From popular stand-up comedians to year-end parties, the city has something for everyone.
Here are the top events happening in Bhopal this December:
1. Naram Lehja – Stand-Up Comedy
Get ready for an evening of light-hearted humour as Naram Lehja brings relatable jokes, everyday observations, and effortless comic timing to the stage.
Date: 6th December
Location: 138, Sector B, Vidya Nagar, Hoshangabad Road
Shubham Pujari arrives with his signature storytelling and punchline-heavy set “Choti Soch.” Expect a laughter-packed night.
Date: 7th December, 8 PM
Location: Krishna Emporio, Plot No. 32, 10 No. Stop
Instagram’s favourite storyteller-comedian Harsh Gujral returns with his relatable takes on life, relationships, and adulthood mishaps.
Date: 11th December, 9 PM
Location: DB Mall, 4th Floor
The star of TVF’s Humorously Yours, Vipul Goyal is all set to entertain Bhopal with his hilarious everyday-life observations and impeccable timing.
Date: 14th December
Location: DB Mall, 4th Floor
Emerging comic Naman Jain brings fresh jokes, quick crowd interactions and youthful humour in this special evening show.
Date: 14th December, 7 PM
Location: 138, Sector B, Vidya Nagar
An evening of sharp humour and clever punchlines awaits as Arpit Mishra hits the stage with his latest comedy special.
Date: 28th December
Location: Abhinay Manch, MP Nagar, Bhopal
So mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready for humour-packed evenings.