 MP News: High Court To Take Up Additional Compensation On 41st Anniversary Of Gas Tragedy; Focus On Reclassifying Victims’ Injuries For Proper Support
MP News: High Court To Take Up Additional Compensation On 41st Anniversary Of Gas Tragedy; Focus On Reclassifying Victims’ Injuries For Proper Support

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information and Action said, "SC has sent a case to Madhya Pradesh High Court to review claims of incorrect injury classification.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, will hear a petition on additional compensation for gas victims on December 3, marking 41st anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984.

The Supreme Court in July gave rights groups liberty to approach Madhya Pradesh High Court, claiming survivors with lasting, severe injuries and illnesses were wrongly classified under ‘temporary disablement’ and ‘minor injury,’ leaving them under-compensated for years.

Earlier, the government had filed a curative petition to seek additional compensation from Union Carbide Corporation (UCC), which the Supreme Court rejected in March 2023.

In a plea filed in 2010, the central government had sought enhancement of 1989 settlement agreement negotiated with UCC and UCCL, following public outcry over perceived lax sentences for those accused of the gas release.

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information and Action said, “SC has sent a case to Madhya Pradesh High Court to review claims of incorrect injury classification. On SC directive, we filed a petition in HC for additional compensation.

The High Court has sent notices to government regarding a PIL seeking to reclassify victims for proper compensation. Current focus is on correctly classifying injuries of surviving victims to ensure they receive appropriate support. On December 3, government has to submit its reply.”

