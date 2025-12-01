Bhopal News: 9-Month-Old Infant Dies As E-Rickshaw Overturns After Colliding With Parked Car |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 9-month-old boy was killed and three others injured after an e-rickshaw overturned after colliding with a parked car in Bhopal’s Chunabhatti area on Sunday night.

The child, Pratham, fall from his mother’s lap as the vehicle disbalanced, leading to his death on the spot.

His mother, Surekha, his grandfather, Mohan Thakur, and another woman sustained injuries in the accident.

According to police, the family was traveling from Journalist Colony to Kolar to attend an engagement ceremony.

Shiv Kumar, a labourer, had sent his wife Surekha, their infant son, and Mohan Thakur ahead in an e-rickshaw, which was carrying a total of eight passengers. As the vehicle proceeded through Chunabhatti, it rammed into a parked car on the roadside. The impact caused the e-rickshaw to overturn, throwing passengers onto the road.

Police reached the scene shortly after being informed. Officers recovered the child’s body and sent it for postmortem examination while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have initiated an investigation and are preparing to register a case against the e-rickshaw driver for alleged negligence.

The deceased child’s uncle, Shelendra Kumar, said that the engagement ceremony was scheduled for Sunday in Kolar and the family had been traveling to attend the event. He blamed the accident on the driver’s carelessness and alleged that the e-rickshaw was driven recklessly and crashed directly into the parked vehicle.