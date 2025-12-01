MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments, Removes Over 500 Structures In 2 Months |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A joint operation by the police, administration, and Jabalpur Municipal Corporation has intensified efforts against illegal encroachments across the city.

In the past 2 months, officials have removed more than 500 unauthorised structures including carts, stalls and temporary shops spread across the West, North and East Assembly constituencies.

The operation aims to manage growing encroachment on major roads and footpaths, which had been severely disrupting traffic and leaving no space for pedestrians.

Acting on complaints and following a high-level meeting chaired by the Divisional Commissioner, authorities prepared a coordinated action plan to keep the city encroachment-free.

The Municipal Corporation removed illegal structures near the old bus stand’s passenger waiting area using two JCB machines on Monday, assisted by teams from Omati and Madanmahal police stations.

According to officials, despite repeated notices issued to shopkeepers occupying footpaths and drains, many continued their activities which forced the administration to take strict action.

Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Arvind Kumar Shah said the drive was required to restore smooth traffic flow and reclaim public pathways. He added that daily routes for action have been fixed, and advance information is being shared with the public so that they can voluntarily clear encroachments.

Shah further said that monitoring will continue in cleared areas to prevent re-encroachment.