 MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments, Removes Over 500 Structures In 2 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments, Removes Over 500 Structures In 2 Months

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments, Removes Over 500 Structures In 2 Months

The operation aims to manage growing encroachment on major roads and footpaths, which had been severely disrupting traffic and leaving no space for pedestrians. Acting on complaints and following a high-level meeting chaired by the Divisional Commissioner, authorities prepared a coordinated action plan to keep the city encroachment-free.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments, Removes Over 500 Structures In 2 Months |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A joint operation by the police, administration, and Jabalpur Municipal Corporation has intensified efforts against illegal encroachments across the city.

In the past 2 months, officials have removed more than 500 unauthorised structures including carts, stalls and temporary shops spread across the West, North and East Assembly constituencies.

Read Also
MP News: Congress Leaders Dress As 'Putana' And Hold Wrapped Dolls, Hit Out At BJP Govt Over Toxic...
article-image

The operation aims to manage growing encroachment on major roads and footpaths, which had been severely disrupting traffic and leaving no space for pedestrians.

Acting on complaints and following a high-level meeting chaired by the Divisional Commissioner, authorities prepared a coordinated action plan to keep the city encroachment-free.

FPJ Shorts
Lok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council
Lok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council
RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7
RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7
Atal Pension Yojana Enrolment Crosses 8.34 Crore: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Women’s Strong Participation
Atal Pension Yojana Enrolment Crosses 8.34 Crore: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Women’s Strong Participation
'I Find It Depressing': Janhvi Kapoor Calls Out 'Voyeuristic' Media As Sridevi & Dharmendra's Death Becomes A Meme
'I Find It Depressing': Janhvi Kapoor Calls Out 'Voyeuristic' Media As Sridevi & Dharmendra's Death Becomes A Meme

The Municipal Corporation removed illegal structures near the old bus stand’s passenger waiting area using two JCB machines on Monday, assisted by teams from Omati and Madanmahal police stations.

Read Also
MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Three-Day International Geeta Festival In Ujjain;...
article-image

According to officials, despite repeated notices issued to shopkeepers occupying footpaths and drains, many continued their activities which forced the administration to take strict action.

Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Arvind Kumar Shah said the drive was required to restore smooth traffic flow and reclaim public pathways. He added that daily routes for action have been fixed, and advance information is being shared with the public so that they can voluntarily clear encroachments.

Shah further said that monitoring will continue in cleared areas to prevent re-encroachment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 9-Month-Old Infant Dies As E-Rickshaw Overturns After Colliding With Parked Car

Bhopal News: 9-Month-Old Infant Dies As E-Rickshaw Overturns After Colliding With Parked Car

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments, Removes Over...

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments, Removes Over...

MP News: Four Injured After Nayagaon Bridge Collapses In Raisen, Road Blocked, Traffic Jam

MP News: Four Injured After Nayagaon Bridge Collapses In Raisen, Road Blocked, Traffic Jam

MP News: ‘Joote-Joote Maarunga,’ Jabalpur ITI Teacher Abuses Student Over Phone; Audio Clip Goes...

MP News: ‘Joote-Joote Maarunga,’ Jabalpur ITI Teacher Abuses Student Over Phone; Audio Clip Goes...

MP News: Couple Dies After Man Shoots Woman, Then Himself In Panna

MP News: Couple Dies After Man Shoots Woman, Then Himself In Panna