MP News: Four Injured After Nayagaon Bridge Collapses In Raisen, Road Blocked, Traffic Jam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were injured when the Nayagaon bridge on Bareli-Pipariya road in Raisen collapsed on Tuesday.

Vehicles on both sides of the bridge were stuck, causing a long traffic jam on the road.

According to information, two vehicles passing over the bridge fell down. One vehicle carried passengers from Jait, Sehore district, and the other had two people from Bareli Dhokheda.

The SDOP and Tehsildar reached the site after receiving information about the accident.

Vehicles on both sides of the bridge were stuck, causing long traffic jam.

The injured were taken to Bareli Civil Hospital for treatment. At the time of the collapse, workers were working under the bridge.

They ran to safety, avoiding a bigger tragedy.

The incident exposed negligence by the MP Road Development Corporation (MPRDC). The old, weak bridge had a road built over it instead of being repaired or rebuilt. Many local residents gathered at the site after the collapse.

Collector Arun Kumar Vishwakarma visited the hospital to check on the injured and instructed doctors to provide proper care.

He later went to Nayagaon to inspect the site, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta.