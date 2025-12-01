MP News: Couple Dies After Man Shoots Woman, Then Himself In Panna

MP News: Man Shoots Woman Dead And Commits Suicide In Panna | ADOBE STOCK

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A couple died after man shot woman with a country-made pistol and then turned the weapon on himself in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Tuesday.

Both reportedly died on the spot at their home in Sinhai village, under the Ajaygarh police station area.

Villagers said the woman was alone in the house when the incident occurred.

The deceased woman has been identified as Geeta Yadav, while the young man who shot himself after the shooting has been identified as Lallu Yadav, a resident of Chhatarpur.

Ajaygarh police arrived at the scene upon receiving the information and began an investigation. Preliminary investigations have not revealed a clear motive for the incident.

Police say the actual cause of the incident is currently unknown and a thorough investigation is underway.

The sight of the two deceased individuals, covered in blood and Lallu Yadav's country-made pistol, at the scene sent shockwaves through the village. A crowd of villagers gathered at the scene, and an atmosphere of panic gripped the entire area.

Ajaygarh police have prepared a panchnama of both bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. Police are currently investigating the case from all angles.

(Inputs from FP News Service)