MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Three-Day International Geeta Festival In Ujjain; Encourages Teachings Of Lord Krishna

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Three-Day International Gita Festival In Ujjain; Encourages Teachings Of Lord Krishna |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day International Gita Festival was held on Monday at the Dussehra grounds in Ujjain, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as the chief guest.

The Chief Minister, while extending his greetings on the occasion of Gita Jayanti, said, "We all bow to Lord Krishna, the Guru of the universe." The International Gita Festival is being organized today on Gita Jayanti to understand and assimilate the teachings given by Lord Krishna to Arjuna.

The Chief Minister said that Lord Krishna's guru, Maharishi Sandipani, recognized his qualities and imparted his complete knowledge to him. Only after this did Lord Krishna became the world's guru.

Yadav said that the Bhagavad Gita teaches us to continue performing our duties even during difficult times. The teachings given by Lord Shri Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita provide a path for our lives. We can find solutions to many problems in the Bhagavad Gita. We should all recite the Bhagavad Gita regularly. The Bhagavad Gita teaches us to continue our duties while remembering God.

The Chief Minister reached the venue and lit a lamp in front of the picture of Lord Shri Krishna. Shriram Tiwari, Director of Samrat Vikramaditya Research Centre and Secretary of Veer Bharat Nyas, honored the Chief Minister and other guests. Following this, the 15th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, Purushottam Yoga, was recited aloud.

The three-day International Gita Mahotsav will be organized at Dussehra Maidan till December 3 under the joint auspices of Veer Bharat Nyas of the Culture Department of the Madhya Pradesh Government, Public Relations Department, Higher Education Department, School Education Department, Jail Department, Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas and the District Administration.

Patron and Founder Shri Ramanuja Kot, Swami Ranganathacharya, President of Vishwa Geeta Pratishthanam Swami Shri Madhavaprapannacharya, MLA Shri Anil Jain Kaluher, Shri Sanjay Agarwal, Central Examination Head Shri Omprakash Sharma, Central Self-Study Head Shri Ramesh Kothari, ADPC Shri Girish Tiwari, Shri Mukesh Joshi, Shri Raghav Pandit of ISKCON Temple, Dr. Raman Solanki, and a large number of students, Veda reciters, teachers, and teachers from schools and colleges were present.

Events to be held

As part of the International Geeta Mahotsav, a dance-drama, "Jai Shri Krishna-Geeta Saar," will be staged at Dussehra Grounds at 7 pm on Monday under the direction of renowned artist Shri Puneet Issar.

New Delhi-based artist Ms. Vaishnavi Sharma will present a "Viratjayi-Kavya" (poetry) performance will be held on Tuesday, December 2, at 7 pm. This will be followed by a Krishnayana play directed by Mr. Mohit Shewani.

The world-renowned play will be staged on Wednesday, December 3rd, at 7 pm. It has been conceived and written by Dr. Venus Tarkaswar, and will be composed and directed by Mr. Umesh Tarkaswar.

Ms. Shweta Devendra will perform Bharatanatyam, Ms. Kshama Malviya will perform Kathak, and Ms. Kavita Shaji will perform Mohiniyattam. This will be followed by a play, Geeta on Wheels, by Mr. Salauddin Pasha. The festival will feature an exhibition of paintings in the Madhava Darshanam miniature painting genre. Entry to the festival is completely free.