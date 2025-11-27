Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Had Planned Trip To Northeast; Raja's Brother Vipin Raghuvanshi Tells Court | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Meghalaya Police have listed 90 witnesses in the Honeymoon Murder Case to build a watertight prosecution and ensure the harshest punishment for the killers of city’s transporter Raja Raghuvanshi.

The trial began on November 11, with the first witness, Raja’s brother Vipin Raghuvanshi, recording his statement. Vipin again appeared before the local court on Wednesday and Thursday. He was questioned about why Raja and his wife Sonam — who allegedly orchestrated the murder along with her alleged paramour Raj and three assailants Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi — travelled to the Northeast. The court also asked who planned the trip and who arranged the tickets.

Speaking to Free Press, Vipin said he recorded his statements for two consecutive days, during which he informed the court that Sonam had planned the trip to the Northeast, saying she wanted to visit the Kamakhya Temple and explore the region. She had also arranged the travel tickets. Earlier, Vipin had been asked how Raja and Sonam met and how their marriage was arranged. He told court that the couple met through their community’s marriage application, and their families later fixed their marriage.

Vipin said that police have currently listed 90 witnesses in the case and the number will further increase with the filing of second chargesheet against the other three individuals Silome James, Lokendra Singh Tomar, and Balbir Ahirwaraccused of destroying evidence.

Defence lawyer to cross-examine today

Vipin said his statements will continue on Friday, when the defence lawyer representing the accused will cross-examine him. He has been asked to be present in the court in the afternoon. Vipin is expected to return to Indore on Friday night after completing his statements.

Sonam attends proceedings via video conferencing

Sonam and the other accused did not appear physically in court but joined the proceedings through a video-conferencing setup. Vipin was asked to identify Sonam from photographs of several women. When he identified her, the court asked if he was certain, to which Vipin replied that it is impossible to forget the face of the woman who became a part of their family and then murdered his brother.

Earlier, Shillong Police had submitted a 790-page chargesheet detailing the brutal killing of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon trip to Sohra (Cherrapunji) in May 2025. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case is preparing to file a second chargesheet against Sonam Raghuvanshi and others, pending a crucial forensic report.