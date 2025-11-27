 MP News: PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Performs Bhoomi Pujan For Education Projects Worth ₹18.26 Crore
PWD minister Rakesh Singh on Thursday performed the Bhoomi Pujan for construction projects worth Rs 18.26 crore under the Higher Education Department. The ceremony, held in PG College auditorium, was attended by Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur and MLA Neena Verma.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): PWD minister Rakesh Singh on Thursday performed the Bhoomi Pujan for construction projects worth Rs 18.26 crore under the Higher Education Department. The ceremony, held in PG College auditorium, was attended by Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur and MLA Neena Verma.

Addressing the gathering, minister Singh talked about Dhar’s rich cultural heritage and noted that the development values established by Raja Bhoj continue to guide the state. He added that the department’s commitment to environmental protection includes measures such as shifting roadside trees, constructing recharge bores and creating lakes at excavation sites.

