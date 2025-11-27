MP News: PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Performs Bhoomi Pujan For Education Projects Worth ₹18.26 Crore |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): PWD minister Rakesh Singh on Thursday performed the Bhoomi Pujan for construction projects worth Rs 18.26 crore under the Higher Education Department. The ceremony, held in PG College auditorium, was attended by Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur and MLA Neena Verma.

Addressing the gathering, minister Singh talked about Dhar’s rich cultural heritage and noted that the development values established by Raja Bhoj continue to guide the state. He added that the department’s commitment to environmental protection includes measures such as shifting roadside trees, constructing recharge bores and creating lakes at excavation sites.

Union Minister Savitri Thakur praised PWD’s role in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India and highlighted opportunities created by the PM Mitra Park in Dhar. MLA Neena Verma also requested reconstruction of Ghatbillod Bridge.

Later, she inspected the under-construction CM Rise School building at Brahmakundi, directing officials to ensure quality and timely completion of the Rs 32-crore project by March 2026.