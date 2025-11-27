Indore Fake Ghee Case: Accused Tries To Fool Police About Location; Tracked & Arrested From Own House

Indore News: Fake Ghee Case; Accused Lies About Location, Arrested From Own House | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The man booked for preparing fake ghee, tried to fool the police by claiming he was out of the city, but was caught through his mobile tower location, police said on Wednesday. After an FIR was registered against him, police had made a phone call to him for questioning. But he told them he was in Narsinghgarh for a wedding and would come to the police station after returning to the city.

On the instruction of the district collector, an FIR was registered against Gupta at Aerodrome police station on Tuesday. When police contacted Giriraj Gupta, he lied that he was attending a wedding in Narsinghgarh with his family. But his tower location proved he was nearby.

When the team reached his house again, they found a lock on the door, vehicles parked outside and another house opposite to his house had its door open. Neighbours first claimed the family had gone to attend a wedding ceremony but when the police warned that anyone helping an accused hide would also face action, one neighbour admitted that Gupta’s daughter was inside their home.

The daughter insisted that the family was at a wedding and claimed she did not have the house key. Police told her that her father’s phone location showed he was nearby and warned her that if she did not open the lock, they would break it. After this, she took out the key and opened the door. When the house was searched, Giriraj Gupta was found hiding inside. He was arrested and taken to the police station.

Food safety officials had received a tip-off on October 30 that Giriraj Gupta, a resident of Palhar Nagar area of the city was running a fake ghee business from his house. He also has a shop in the Malharganj area. A raid was carried out at his house at Palhar Nagar on Airport Road. The team had found more than 350 wrappers of branded ghee companies hidden inside wheat containers. They also found five bottles of ghee essence in a cupboard. Six samples were taken and sent for testing. Two days ago, the Bhopal laboratory declared three of these samples substandard.