Indore News: SIR; 60% Work Of Filling EF Forms Completed In District |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and District Election Officer Shivam Verma has informed that about 60% of work of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list has been completed in the district.

This includes the uploading of the information on the portal of the Election Commission of India (ECI). To complete the remaining work by December 4, volunteers would be made available to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Talking to the media Verma said that now the SIR work had gained momentum. However, 40% work was yet to be completed. Hence, extra volunteers would assist the BLOs.

Help desk set-up in Indore-1

Significant arrangements have been made in Assembly Constituency No. 204 Indore-1 to provide better guidance and necessary assistance to urban voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted by the Election Commission of India. In addition to the help desks already operating in the zonal offices of the Municipal Corporation Zones No. 1, 04, 15, 16, and 20 (Wards No. 1 to 17), help desks have also been established at the Supervisor Cluster Headquarters level.

SDM Nidhi Verma informed that these help desks were located at St. Jyoti Convent Higher Secondary School, Bal Vikas Vidyalaya, Room No. 1, Chandan Nagar, Government Primary School, Community Hall, Sirpur, Police Public School, 15th Battalion, Mahesh Guard Line, Government Higher Secondary School, Banganga, Government Primary Girls’ School Banganga Main Road and Kushwaha Samaj Dharamshala.

Voters of all polling stations within the supervisor cluster can search their names in the 2003 voter list at these help desks. This facility will be available daily from 10 AM to 7 PM.

Voters in the area can obtain information by visiting the designated supervisor cluster building with their or their father’s 2003 residence details (state, district, city, assembly constituency) and contacting the supervisor concerned. Once the supervisor provides the information, voters will be able to complete the enumeration forms immediately.

The District Election Office, Indore, has requested all voters to actively cooperate in the special intensive revision process and ensure the protection of their voting rights.

ECI appreciates BLO who continued SIR work despite mother’s death

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appreciated the dedication of Booth Level Officer (BLO) of the city Neelu Goud, who continued her assignment for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list despite the death of her mother.

The ECI has posted the photo of BLO Neelu with the message on its official Facebook page. The ECI post says: ‘Matra Viyog Mai Bhi Kartavya Pratham,Neelu Goud ka Adwitiya Samarpan (Duty first despite grief of mother’s death, dedication of Neelu Goud is unique)’. Her photo has also been posted with the caption ‘Example of Dutifulness’.

It may be pointed out that Neelu is a Vikram Award-winning softball player and currently serves as an Assistant Grade-3 in the commercial tax department. She has been assigned the duty as a booth-level officer in Badi Gwaltoli, under Assembly Constituency No.

Indore-5. Even after the death of her mother on November 21, she displayed unparalleled devotion to duty. On the third day after the funeral, she arrived at her work place, assumed charge and since then she has been diligently doing her work.

Collector Shivam Verma also met Neelu, expressed condolences and appreciated her dedication to work.