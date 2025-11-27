 Indore News: Industries To Boost City’s Development Through Corporate Social Responsibility
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Industries To Boost City’s Development Through Corporate Social Responsibility

Indore News: Industries To Boost City’s Development Through Corporate Social Responsibility

In a step toward strengthening infrastructure in Indore’s industrial zones, industries have agreed to collaborate with Indore Municipal Corporation by utilising Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for local development works. A high-level review meeting was held, chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, focusing on public-supported projects.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Industries To Boost City’s Development Through Corporate Social Responsibility | Spexx

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a step toward strengthening infrastructure in Indore’s industrial zones, industries have agreed to collaborate with Indore Municipal Corporation by utilising Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for local development works.

A high-level review meeting was held on Thursday at Agarwal Compound in Ward 35, chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, focusing on public-supported projects.

Industrial association representatives, Vikas Pandey, Sharad Jain, Dr Sandeep Vijayvargiya, Mukta Jain Pandey, Yogesh Shrivastava, regional corporator Rakesh Solanki and additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia, were present.

Read Also
MP News: Gwalior High Court Summons Principal Secretary Sandeep Yadav, Collector Ruchika Chauhan
article-image

Bhargav said that industries are key partners in the city’s growth, and CSR contributions can fast-track infrastructure upgrades. “Industrial development drives economic progress. With CSR support, facilities such as road networks, stormwater lines, sewer systems, and public amenities can be developed at a faster pace,” he said, assuring full cooperation from the IMC.

FPJ Shorts
MSSA: Methibai, Universal In U-16 Boys 4th Division Semifinals
MSSA: Methibai, Universal In U-16 Boys 4th Division Semifinals
Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Finds No Hazard After Chemical Smell Complaints
Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Finds No Hazard After Chemical Smell Complaints
Harris Shield 2025: Aditya Jaiswal Hammers Unbeaten 164 In VN Sule Guruji's Big Win
Harris Shield 2025: Aditya Jaiswal Hammers Unbeaten 164 In VN Sule Guruji's Big Win
Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode Requests Additional Railway Coaches For Mahaparinirvan Din Rush
Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode Requests Additional Railway Coaches For Mahaparinirvan Din Rush

The main focus of discussion revolved around utilising CSR funds to upgrade parks, water bodies, and other essential facilities within the Agarwal Compound and the industrial belt near Lasudia Mori. Association representatives agreed to support these projects through their CSR initiatives.

To ensure smooth implementation of upcoming road development works, Mayor said that proposals should be prepared for laying stormwater and internet infrastructure in advance. He also directed officials to expedite the pending government proposal related to land use modification for industrial-commercial development.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: During Childcare Leave, Women Employees Will Get 80% Of Salary

MP News: During Childcare Leave, Women Employees Will Get 80% Of Salary

MP News: High Court Halts Tree Felling Across State; Directs Govt To Frame First Transplantation...

MP News: High Court Halts Tree Felling Across State; Directs Govt To Frame First Transplantation...

MP News: Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Calls IAS Officer Santosh Verma 'Man of Sick Mentality' Over His...

MP News: Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Calls IAS Officer Santosh Verma 'Man of Sick Mentality' Over His...

MP News: Minorities Targeted During Ram Temple Donation Drive, Says Ex-CM Digvijay Singh To High...

MP News: Minorities Targeted During Ram Temple Donation Drive, Says Ex-CM Digvijay Singh To High...

MP News: Public Relations Department Staffers Call Off Stir Against SAS Officer’s Posting

MP News: Public Relations Department Staffers Call Off Stir Against SAS Officer’s Posting