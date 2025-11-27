Indore News: Industries To Boost City’s Development Through Corporate Social Responsibility | Spexx

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a step toward strengthening infrastructure in Indore’s industrial zones, industries have agreed to collaborate with Indore Municipal Corporation by utilising Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for local development works.

A high-level review meeting was held on Thursday at Agarwal Compound in Ward 35, chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, focusing on public-supported projects.

Industrial association representatives, Vikas Pandey, Sharad Jain, Dr Sandeep Vijayvargiya, Mukta Jain Pandey, Yogesh Shrivastava, regional corporator Rakesh Solanki and additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia, were present.

Bhargav said that industries are key partners in the city’s growth, and CSR contributions can fast-track infrastructure upgrades. “Industrial development drives economic progress. With CSR support, facilities such as road networks, stormwater lines, sewer systems, and public amenities can be developed at a faster pace,” he said, assuring full cooperation from the IMC.

The main focus of discussion revolved around utilising CSR funds to upgrade parks, water bodies, and other essential facilities within the Agarwal Compound and the industrial belt near Lasudia Mori. Association representatives agreed to support these projects through their CSR initiatives.

To ensure smooth implementation of upcoming road development works, Mayor said that proposals should be prepared for laying stormwater and internet infrastructure in advance. He also directed officials to expedite the pending government proposal related to land use modification for industrial-commercial development.