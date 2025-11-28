MP News: Minorities Targeted During Ram Temple Donation Drive, Says Ex-CM Digvijay Singh To High Court | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh appeared before Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in connection with a PIL related to alleged irregularities and violence during the donation drive for Ram Temple construction. Singh alleged that minorities were attacked by some outfits in the name of donations for construction of Ram temple.

Before the hearing began, Singh raised objections over the misuse of live-streaming in this case and urged the court to stop it. The court accepted his request and immediately discontinued the live-stream.

Singh’s appearance came in compliance with the court’s earlier direction issued during the November 10 hearing, when advocate Ravindra Chhabra informed the bench that Singh wished to personally present certain facts. The court had then asked him to appear on November 27. Singh had attended an earlier hearing as well, but could not put his side before the bench at that time.

Singh gives submission for half an hour

During the 30-minute hearing, Singh told the court that while he fully supports the sacred task of constructing Ram Temple, donation collection should be completely voluntary. He alleged that during the donation campaigns, certain organisations exerted pressure on minority communities and in many cases, they were threatened.

He further alleged that under the guise of donation rallies, organised groups deliberately instigated violence in Indore, Ujjain and Mandsaur. Despite this, the administration failed to act. Singh said he had submitted representations to the government regarding these incidents, but no action followed, leading him to file the PIL.

According to the petition, communal incidents during donation campaigns disrupted peace and communal harmony and caused property damage across multiple districts.

After hearing arguments from all sides, High Court reserved its order. The respondents in Singh’s petition include the State government, principal secretary (Home), DGP and the collectors and SPs of Indore, Ujjain and Mandsaur.

Singh seeks enforcement of SC guidelines

Singh cited the 2020 Chandan Khedi incident in Indore, alleging that a group led by former MLA Manoj Choudhary carried weapons during a rally and attacked members of the minority community, while the police and administration remained passive.

He urged the court to direct the state to implement three Supreme Court rulings related to mob violence and communal processions. The government argued that guidelines are already being followed, but Singh insisted that the state must publish detailed status reports to prove compliance.

PIL filed in 2021 alleging communal incidents during drive

Digvijaya Singh had filed the PIL in 2021 before the High Court’s division bench, stating that communal incidents across India were linked to the Ram Temple donation campaign. He argued that despite intelligence warnings and Supreme Court directions, state governments were failing to curb such violence.

Appeal for four specific directives

1. Strict action against mob lynching and mob violence.

2. Ensuring peace during religious rallies and processions, particularly where loudspeakers and DJs are used near places of worship.

3. Appointment of district-level nodal police officers and formation of task forces to monitor intelligence inputs and hate speech.

4. Publication of status reports on the implementation of Supreme Court guidelines or appointment of an amicus curiae to monitor compliance.