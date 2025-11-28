MP News: Public Relations Department Staffers Call Off Stir Against SAS Officer’s Posting |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The employees of the Public Relations Department, who struck work on Thursday, protesting the posting of an SAS cadre officer as an additional director, called the strike following an assurance by commissioner of the department Deepak Saxena.

The government on Wednesday transferred an SAS cadre officer, Ganesh Jaiswal, as an Additional director of the department. The employees of the department protested the posting of an SAS officer and went on a pen-down strike.

An SAS officer has never been posted in the Public Relations Department. The government carried out such an experiment for the first time.

According to sources, deputy commissioner of the Narmadapuram division, Jaiswal, is yet to be relieved after his transfer to the Public Relations Department.