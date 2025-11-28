MP News: Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Calls IAS Officer Santosh Verma 'Man of Sick Mentality' Over His Comments On Brahmin Girls |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has also plunged into action against the AJAKS president and IAS officer Santosh Verma’s statement on the Brahmin girls.

Shukla wrote a post on social media that the IAS officer’s comments were highly objectionable, insensitive, and divisive.

Such comments against the girls of a particular community show the sick mentality of the person, Shukla wrote.

According to Shukla, such remarks coming from a person holding an important position only affect the decency of the post.

The statement is against social equality and constitutional dignity, he said.

Thus, the government sought an explanation from the officer, he wrote, adding that if the reply is not satisfactory, the government will act against him.

On the other hand, the leaders of the Brahmin community staged sit-ins and got arrested. The protesters also burnt the effigy of the officer, demanding his suspension and an FIR against him.

The agitators said if the government did not act against Verma, they would intensify the agitation.

The General Administration Department issued a notice to Verma, seeking an explanation from him.

According to sources, the government will act against Verma after receiving his explanation.

Dispute in AJAKS, too

A dispute has cropped up in AJAKS after the statement of Santosh Verma. A resident of Gwalior, Mukesh Maurya, declared himself the real president of the organisation. Patron of the AJAKS and a retired IAS officer, JN Kansotiya, also called himself the real president of the employees’ body. Several members of the AJAKS are reportedly against Verma’s statement.