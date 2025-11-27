 MP News: High Court Halts Tree Felling Across State; Directs Govt To Frame First Transplantation Policy
MP News: High Court Halts Tree Felling Across State; Directs Govt To Frame First Transplantation Policy

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has imposed a statewide halt on cutting, pruning or transplanting trees without prior approval from the committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the designated Tree Officer. Order, issued on Thursday after a hearing on Wednesday, comes amid petitions alleging largescale tree felling for development projects in Bhopal, Sagar and other districts.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has imposed a statewide halt on cutting, pruning or transplanting trees without prior approval from the committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the designated Tree Officer. The order, issued on Thursday after a hearing on Wednesday, comes amid petitions alleging largescale tree felling for development projects in Bhopal, Sagar and other districts.

The court made it clear that no tree of any kind may be cut anywhere in the state until further orders, unless proper permissions are obtained. Senior officials from Gati Shakti, Railways, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Forest Department, and Vidhan Sabha appeared during Wednesday’s hearing.

The state government admitted irregularities and acknowledged that Madhya Pradesh currently has no official tree-transplantation policy. The High Court directed the government to formulate the state’s first such policy immediately.

Photographs submitted by the state showing transplanted trees were deemed “far from reality,” with poor survival rates. The court also sought full disclosure from all concerned departments, requiring them to report the number of trees already cut, those proposed for cutting or transplantation, locations planned for transplantation, plans to restore green cover and details of the age, size and type of trees proposed for replantation.

The matter will be heard again on December 17, 2025, with compliance reports due before the next hearing.

Delegation of Tree Officer powers declared invalid

The court clarified that Tree Officers, appointed under Section 4 of the Madhya Pradesh Vrikshon Ka Parirakshan (Urban Area) Adhiniyam, 2001, cannot delegate powers to subordinate officers. Only duly appointed Tree Officers may exercise these powers.

Sagar Collector, Railways asked to explain

The Sagar Collector has been ordered to file an affidavit within two weeks over reports claiming 1,000 trees were cut inside the Collectorate, detailing actual numbers and steps taken for restoration. Railways, disputing claims of 8,000 trees cut, sought time to produce regulations allowing tree cutting without prior permission.

