MP News: Delhi Police Special Cell Apprehends Terrorist From Datia; Pistol, Cartridges Recovered |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a young man from Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on charges of involvement in terrorist activities.

A pistol, cartridges and suspicious material were recovered from the accused's home for which he is being linked to a terror module. Initial investigations have revealed a possible connection to a Pakistan-sponsored network.

The arrested accused has been identified as Vikas Prajapati, a resident of Ward No. 11, Indergarh. The Special Cell team took him into custody and took him to Delhi.

Vikas worked as a labourer in Delhi and at the time of his arrest, his mother and brother were working in Jamnagar.

The investigation team brought Vikas back to Indergarh and searched his room. A pistol, cartridges, and approximately 10 grams of suspicious material were recovered. The local police have currently been provided only information related to the Arms Act.

Additional Police Commissioner of Delhi Police's Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Kushwaha, said that this module was working on the order of Shahzad Bhatti, who is sitting in Pakistan.

Three accused associated with this network named Hargunpreet Singh from Punjab, Arif from Uttar Pradesh and Vikas Prajapati from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested so far.

These same accused had thrown a hand grenade in front of the police station in Gurdaspur on November 25.

According to the agencies, more connections of this network may come to light and the investigation is still ongoing.

Vikas's mother said that he returned home on Diwali, but the family did not know much about his comings and goings, she was shocked when she heard about her son being arrested.

(Inputs from FP News Service)