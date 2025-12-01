 MP News: Delhi Police Special Cell Apprehends Terrorist From Datia; Pistol, Cartridges Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Delhi Police Special Cell Apprehends Terrorist From Datia; Pistol, Cartridges Recovered

MP News: Delhi Police Special Cell Apprehends Terrorist From Datia; Pistol, Cartridges Recovered

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a young man from Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on charges of involvement in terrorist activities. After recovering a pistol and suspicious material from his room, he is being linked to a terror module. Initial investigations have revealed a possible connection to a Pakistan-sponsored network.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Delhi Police Special Cell Apprehends Terrorist From Datia; Pistol, Cartridges Recovered |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a young man from Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on charges of involvement in terrorist activities.

A pistol, cartridges and suspicious material were recovered from the accused's home for which he is being linked to a terror module. Initial investigations have revealed a possible connection to a Pakistan-sponsored network.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh December 1, 2025 Weather Updates: Expect Chills, Cold Waves In Coming Days; Night...
article-image

The arrested accused has been identified as Vikas Prajapati, a resident of Ward No. 11, Indergarh. The Special Cell team took him into custody and took him to Delhi.

Vikas worked as a labourer in Delhi and at the time of his arrest, his mother and brother were working in Jamnagar.

FPJ Shorts
'Inflation Set To Remain Below Target For The Foreseeable Future, RBI Will Cut Rates By 25 Bp During MPC Meeting On December 5': HSBC
'Inflation Set To Remain Below Target For The Foreseeable Future, RBI Will Cut Rates By 25 Bp During MPC Meeting On December 5': HSBC
'Want To Stop People Getting Killed,' Says Donald Trump As Ukrainian Delegations Meet US Officials
'Want To Stop People Getting Killed,' Says Donald Trump As Ukrainian Delegations Meet US Officials
Bizarre! Riled Up Groom Tosses Away Wedding Cake On Floor After Wife Scolds Him During Celebrations, Netizens Call Him 'Walking Red Flag'
Bizarre! Riled Up Groom Tosses Away Wedding Cake On Floor After Wife Scolds Him During Celebrations, Netizens Call Him 'Walking Red Flag'
Silver Futures Touch Record Highs By ₹3,668 To ₹1,78,649 Per Kilogram, Gold To ₹1,30,550, Levitating Weak US Dollar & Federal Rate Cut Expectations
Silver Futures Touch Record Highs By ₹3,668 To ₹1,78,649 Per Kilogram, Gold To ₹1,30,550, Levitating Weak US Dollar & Federal Rate Cut Expectations

The investigation team brought Vikas back to Indergarh and searched his room. A pistol, cartridges, and approximately 10 grams of suspicious material were recovered. The local police have currently been provided only information related to the Arms Act.

Read Also
Kumkumadi Taila Emerges As Winter Skin Care Powerhouse - Here's WHY!
article-image

Additional Police Commissioner of Delhi Police's Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Kushwaha, said that this module was working on the order of Shahzad Bhatti, who is sitting in Pakistan.

Three accused associated with this network named Hargunpreet Singh from Punjab, Arif from Uttar Pradesh and Vikas Prajapati from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested so far.

These same accused had thrown a hand grenade in front of the police station in Gurdaspur on November 25.

Read Also
World AIDS Day: Experts Call For Stronger Awareness & Prevention Efforts
article-image

According to the agencies, more connections of this network may come to light and the investigation is still ongoing.

Vikas's mother said that he returned home on Diwali, but the family did not know much about his comings and goings, she was shocked when she heard about her son being arrested.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Delhi Police Special Cell Apprehends Terrorist From Datia; Pistol, Cartridges Recovered

MP News: Delhi Police Special Cell Apprehends Terrorist From Datia; Pistol, Cartridges Recovered

Dangerous! Tourists Block Path Of 5 Tiger, Click Pictures & Take Selfies From Close Distance At...

Dangerous! Tourists Block Path Of 5 Tiger, Click Pictures & Take Selfies From Close Distance At...

Madhya Pradesh December 1, 2025 Weather Updates: Expect Chills, Cold Waves In Coming Days; Night...

Madhya Pradesh December 1, 2025 Weather Updates: Expect Chills, Cold Waves In Coming Days; Night...

Kumkumadi Taila Emerges As Winter Skin Care Powerhouse - Here's WHY!

Kumkumadi Taila Emerges As Winter Skin Care Powerhouse - Here's WHY!

World AIDS Day: Experts Call For Stronger Awareness & Prevention Efforts

World AIDS Day: Experts Call For Stronger Awareness & Prevention Efforts