 MP News: MPBOCW Launches Official Social Media Platforms To Share All Welfare Scheme Updates
State Labour Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that this step will make information reach workers faster and more effectively. He added, "Construction workers are a strong foundation of our development. Making sure they receive the right information at the right time is our responsibility. I encourage all workers to follow @mpbocw and take full benefit of the available schemes."

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has launched its official presence on social media to help construction workers access accurate information about welfare schemes, benefits and registration processes.

The initiative aims to make key updates easily available to workers and their families through short videos, reels and simple visual formats.

AI-based content will also be used to explain schemes in a clear and accessible way, especially for workers who may have difficulty reading.

State Labour Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that this step will make information reach workers faster and more effectively. He added, “Construction workers are a strong foundation of our development. Making sure they receive the right information at the right time is our responsibility. I encourage all workers to follow @mpbocw and take full benefit of the available schemes.”

Workers, contractors and stakeholders can now follow the Board’s official handles:

* Instagram: @mpbocw

* Facebook: @mpbocw

* X (Twitter): @mpbocw

* YouTube: @MPBOCW

The Board will regularly share details on scheme benefits, registration steps, required documents, education support, health and maternity assistance, accident and death claims, pension information, important announcements and helpline contacts.

The Board has requested all workers to follow only the official accounts for reliable information and avoid unverified sources.

