 MP News: Groom Returns Baraat After 'Extra-Dowry' Demand Goes Unmet; Bride’s Family Stages Protest In Chhatarpur
MP News: Groom Returns Baraat After 'Extra-Dowry' Demand Goes Unmet; Bride's Family Stages Protest In Chhatarpur

The family claimed that all arrangements had been finalised earlier, still on the wedding day, the groom's family demanded an additional ₹5 lakh, despite ₹6 lakh already being given. The bride's family is seeking a refund of the dowry and compensation for the expenses incurred for the wedding.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Groom Returns Baraat After 'Extra-Dowry' Demand Goes Unmet; Bride’s Family Stages Protest In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A groom and his family returned the ‘baraat’ after their additional dowry demands went unmet, in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur. 

Angered, the bride’s family staged a sit-in protest near Naugaon Road petrol pump on Monday. Also, the matter was reported to the Orchha Road police station.

According to information, the incident took place at Shanti Marriage Garden in Chhatarpur.

The bride’s family had come from Hinouta village in Palera, Tikamgarh district, while the groom’s baraat had arrived from Dairi Road in Chhatarpur.

The bride’s family has already given ₹6 lakh, however, the groom’s side allegedly demanded extra ₹5 lakh. 

When their demands were not met, they refused to bring the baraat inside and returned it. The bride’s family expressed anger over the incident and held a protest.

Family stages protest, seek refund

On Monday, the girl’s family staged a sit-in near Naugaon Road petrol pump and blocked the road. 

As soon as informed, the police reached the spot to control the situation. 

The family claimed that all arrangements had been finalised earlier, still on the wedding day, the groom’s family demanded an additional ₹5 lakh, despite ₹6 lakh already being given. 

The bride’s family is seeking a refund of the dowry and compensation for the expenses incurred for the wedding.

