Bhopal Power Cut December 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Subhash Nagar, Arjun Nagar & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several areas of Bhopal will face power cuts on 02 December 2025 due to departmental work.

The electricity department has released a list of colonies where supply will remain off for a few hours.

People living in these areas are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Area: New Subhash Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Varenyam Motor, Ashok Nagar, Chambal Colony, Shalimar Complex, Ashoka Enclave, Yalgar Press, Baghdilkush, Pull Bogda and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden, Madhav Ashram, Visharjan Ghat, Mandi Bairagarh

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Rachana Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Bank Colony, LIG Quarter

Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Kailash Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Shanti Niketan, Janta Quarter, Bharti Niketan

Time: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Jatkhedi, 16 Acre, Kanjar Mohalla, Bagmugaliya Basti, Bhawani Nagar

Time: 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

In its note, the electricity department said the power supply will be restored once the work is completed. Residents are requested to take necessary precautions and stay prepared for the scheduled outages.