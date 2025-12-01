 MP News: 25-Year-Old Married Woman Threatened, Gang-Raped By Two Men In Bhind; Police Launch Manhunt
Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Cousin Raped his Minor Sister | Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly threatened and gang raped by two young men in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

The incident took place under Gormi police station area of ​​the district, where two man identified as Vipin Sakhbar and Vivek Sakhbar, residents of Muralipura village, entered the victim's home.

According to the woman, she was alone at home when the two accused suddenly entered forcibly and forced themselves on her. When she resisted, the accused threatened to kill her if she confronted about the incident to anyone.

Both the accused reportedly fled after the incident. The victim then confronted about the incident to her family, which prompted them to file a formal complaint against the accused in Gormi police station. Based on the victim's complaint,

Based on the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case against both accused and initiated an investigation. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 70(1), 332(B), 351(3) BNS.

According to Gormi police, a manhunt has been launched and raids are being conducted to nab the accused and soon both of them will be arrested. The police is investigating every aspect of the case.

