Indore Events Calendar For December 2025: From Jubin Nautiyal's Soulful Concert To Harsh Gujral's LIVE, Check Out Best Events This Month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is all set to welcome December with a vibrant mix of entertainment and comedy experiences.

Mark your calendars because the city is gearing up for a month full of excitement — stand-up comedy nights, storytelling sessions, open mics and soulful musical evenings are scheduled throughout December.

1. The Stage Tour ft. Vilen

Experience Vilen live for an unforgettable night of powerful music, emotions, and crowd-favorite hits like “Ek Raat,” “Ravan,” and “Chidiya.”

Join us for a soulful concert where every song is a story—don’t miss Vilen’s magic on stage!

Date: 5 December 2025

Venue: Studio XO, Indore

Tickets Pricing: ₹799 onwards

2. The Stage Tour ft. DJ Chetas

Get ready for an unforgettable night as India’s favorite Bollywood DJ, DJ Chetas, takes over with electrifying beats and remixes on The Stage Tour-non-stop dance-filled energy from chartbusters to mashups!

Date: 6 December 2025

Venue: Studio XO, Indore

Tickets Pricing: ₹799 onwards

3. Andha pyaar: Dating Game Show

Andha Pyaar is a game show where blindfolded contestants are impressed by three people with pickup lines and questions.

The contestant chooses a favorite and goes on a fun date, then guesses which person it really was. Correct guess wins; else, the rejected two win.

Date: 7 December 2025

Venue: Ohlio Cafe Bar, Indore

Tickets Pricing: ₹700 onwards

4. Naram lehja by Kanha Kamboj

Kanha, a poet and songwriter from Palwal, Haryana, has toured India with his one-hour special "Naram Lehja".

Known for viral poetry like "Ye Narm Lehja" and "Tumhara Pagal," he gained fame through YouTube and numerous college and street performances, captivating audiences nationwide.

Date: 7 December 2025

Venue: Wow crest, Indore

Tickets Pricing: ₹399 onwards

5. Harsh Gujral Live

Harsh Gujral is a well-known Indian stand-up comedian and content creator, famous for his popular show "Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai."

Recognized for his genuine style and energetic performances, he has entertained audiences throughout India and internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

Date: 12 December 2025

Timings: 9 pm

Venue: Studio XO indore

Tickets Pricing: ₹999 onwards

6. Jubin Nautiyal Live, Indore

Now, Jubin Nautiyal’s 2025 India tour brings soulful music and emotion to Indore, with fans singing to hits like “Raataan Lambiyan,” “Humnava Mere,” and “Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum.”

Experience melody, love and unforgettable nights as Jubin creates magical memories nationwide

Date: 14 December 2025

Timings: 7 pm

Venue: Venue to be announced

Tickets Pricing: ₹499 onwards

7. Red FM Unwind Papon Live, Indore

Papon Live at Red FM Unwind Indore promises a night of soulful melodies and vibrant rhythms.

Known for his rich voice and unique fusion of folk, pop, and soulful tunes, Papon will enchant the crowd with hits and heartfelt performances, turning Indore into a musical celebration.

Date: 20 December 2025

Timings: 6 pm

Tickets Pricing: ₹749 onwards

Venue: Venue to be announced

8. Gen WHY: A Millennial Spiral by Swati Sachdeva

This show is an honest reflection of life—funny, messy, and deeply real. It’s about growing up, finding yourself, falling in love, and missing the moment; about spiraling and still surviving.

Laugh through it, connect, and remember: we’re all figuring it out together, one laugh at a time.

Date: 21 December 2025

Timings: 6 pm

Tickets Pricing: ₹599 onwards

Venue: Papaya Tree hotel, Indore

9. Taylor Swift's: The Eras Night (Birth-Tay-Special)

Last December, they said goodbye to magic. But with Taylor’s birthday and The Eras Tour: The Final Show this December, is back — The Eras Night (Birthtay Edition).

Celebrate every era, every song, every friendship and every feeling again.

Date: 25 December 2025

Tickets Pricing: ₹499 onwards

Venue: Underdoggs, Indore