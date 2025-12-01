 MP News: Teen Among Two Killed As Tractor-Trolley Turns Turtle In Khargone
As per the reports, the incident happened when the vehicle, loaded with electric poles for installation of power lines in Raisagar, overturned under Sirvel police station in Bhagwanpura police circle limits. The deceased were identified as 16-year-old Digda and 35-year-old Suresh. Both are the residents of Raisagar village.

Updated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Teen Among Two Killed As Tractor-Trolley Turns Turtle In Khargone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as two people including a teen were killed on the spot and five received critical injuries when a tractor-trolley lost balance in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district and turned turtle on Sunday night.

The incident occurred near Khapar Jamli.

As per the reports, the incident happened when the vehicle, loaded with electric poles for installation of power lines in Raisagar, overturned under Sirvel police station in Bhagwanpura police circle limits.

The deceased were identified as 16 year old Digda and 35 year old Suresh. Both are the residents of Raisagar village.

The five injured individuals were rushed to Khargone District Hospital. They were rushed to Khargone District Hospital where they are receiving treatment for fractures in their arms and legs as well as some internal injuries. Their condition is reported to be critical but stable.

In response to the incident, police have filed a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the accident.

Authorities are also looking into whether factors such as overloading or mechanical failure contributed to this unfortunate event. The community is mourning the loss while hoping for the recovery of those injured.

