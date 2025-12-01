Indore News: 17-Year-Old Hangs Self; Leaves Behind Paintings Hinting At A Final ‘Goodbye’ | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic case of suicide was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, where a 17-year-old hanged herself to death when she was home alone.

What left her family members even more shocked and grieving was a ‘Goodbye’ sketch that police suspects she had made moments before taking the extreme step.

In the sketch, she drew a girl standing with her back turned, that appeared as if she was waving a final ‘Goodbye!’

According to information, the incident was reported in the Chaudhary Park colony of Musakhedi under Azad Nagar police station jurisdiction. The deceased was identified as Radhika Dubey.

According to the family, no one was at home at the time of the incident. Everyone had gone to work, and during this time, Radhika took the extreme step.

There were 2 sketches

It is said before ending her life, Radhika made two paintings. One showed a peaceful mountain scene, while the other appeared to depict herself saying ‘goodbye.’

Family members and neighbours were shocked after seeing the paintings and believe she may have been under mental stress, which reflected in her artwork.

When the family returned from work, they found Radhika hanging. They immediately informed the police.

The police then reached the spot, prepared a panchnama and sent the body for postmortem. After all the procedures, the body was handed over to the family.

Police are now investigating Radhika’s academic life, her friends, recent behaviour, and any possible reasons for stress.

Her mobile phone and paintings have been seized for examination. Officers are also questioning family members and acquaintances to determine the exact cause behind the suicide.