 Indore News: 50-Year-Old Woman Burnt In E-Rickshaw Battery Explosion Dies
The family members said that Ramgaur lived in Dewas and had come to her daughter’s place around two months ago for her eye treatment. She had her eye operation around one-and-a-half months ago. She was given a date on Saturday for removal of her stitches. The duo was headed there when the accident occurred. Pavitra is survived by her husband, as she had no children.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 50-year-old woman, who sustained severe burn injuries in an e-rickshaw battery blast, died during treatment at MY hospital on Sunday morning while her mother’s condition is still critical.

The incident occurred in Scheme No. 54 near Sankara Eye Hospital on Saturday morning when the battery of the e-rickshaw, in which the women were travelling, exploded. Both women were severely burnt. The rickshaw driver, who also suffered burns, is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Ramgaur Bai (85) and her daughter Pavitra Bai (50), residents of Niranjanpur.

The e-rickshaw driver Arun Gupta (40), a resident of Golden Palm Colony, Dewas Naka, also sustained burns. All were hospitalized but Pavitra succumbed to her injuries.

