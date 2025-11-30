 Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Woman Raped By Instagram Friend On Marriage Pretext
Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Woman Raped By Instagram Friend On Marriage Pretext

Sunday, November 30, 2025
Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Woman Raped By Instagram Friend On Marriage Pretext | Free Pik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man befriended a woman on social media and raped her on pretext of marriage. Acting on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused.

According to reports, the 30-year-old victim deals in share trading. The accused befriended the woman on Instagram two years ago. The woman told police that she met the man identified as Swapnil Jain for the first time on 30 October 2023. After having dinner at a restaurant, the accused insisted on dropping her home.

Once at her residence, the accused allegedly claimed he was feeling unwell and requested that he would stay at her residence at night. The woman stated that he then threatened her and forcibly established physical relations. Thereafter, he allegedly continued to sexually exploit her at multiple locations threatening to defame her if she resisted.

Whenever the woman warned him about filing a complaint, the accused reportedly tell her that he would marry her persuading her to remain silent. However, after some months he allegedly cut off all communication and ended contact. Following this, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint.

