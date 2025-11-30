 Bhopal News: Ayurveda, Yoga Aid ‘Bhopal Gas Tragedy’ Survivors After 41 Years
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
Bhopal News: Ayurveda, Yoga Aid ‘Bhopal Gas Tragedy’ Survivors After 41 Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four decades after Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Ayurveda and Yoga are being used to treat victims of chemical poisoning. Panchakarma therapies help detoxify those affected, while yoga practices like asanas, pranayama and meditation address physical and mental health challenges.

Speaking about Ayurvedic care at Sambhavna Trust, Dr. B. Raghuram said, “Ayurvedic treatment at Sambhavna includes modern investigations and pathological tests. Sambhavna’s medicines do not contain heavy metals. Hundreds of herbs are grown organically in the clinic’s garden, and 65 types of Ayurvedic medicines are prepared on-site.”

Dr. Usha Arya, a physician at the clinic, said, “Studies by Indian Council of Medical Research revealed toxic gas had damaged multiple systems of the body. Even four decades later, effects are seen on systems not previously researched. Data from our clinic shows endocrine systems of gas victims are particularly affected, making thyroid disorders and obesity more common. We see five times more diabetes and three times more hypertension among gas survivors compared to general population.”

Dr. Arya said, “At our clinic, three healing systems—modern medicine, Ayurveda, and Yoga—are integrated. Integrated care works best for people with multisystemic injuries caused by toxic exposure.”

