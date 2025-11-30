Bhopal News: Cyber Crooks Use Terror Ploy To Target Elderly | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the shocking suicide of 68-year-old advocate Shiv Kumar Verma, cyber criminals in Bhopal appear to be intensifying their terror-themed scams, targeting older adults with threats of legal action for alleged involvement in terrorism.

Verma had reportedly been told by fraudsters, posing as anti-terror investigators, that his HDFC Bank account was used to fund the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Fearful of being labelled anti-national, he ended his life at home. Investigations by Jahangirabad police confirmed this was the first suicide in Bhopal linked to a digital arrest scam.

Authorities warn that incidents are increasing. In the past 10 days alone, five to seven similar cases were reported, including another elderly advocate in Kohefiza who managed to avoid being duped. Meanwhile, a retired bank manager lost Rs 68 lakh, a retired government servant lost Rs 8 lakh, and an elderly housewife also fell victim to the same ploy.

A senior officer of State Cyber Police said fraudsters could exploit recent terror incidents, including the February 2019 Pulwama attack, April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack, and the recent 10/11 Delhi blast, to extort money. Citizens are urged to stay alert, verify identities of callers, and follow official cyber safety guidelines.

Police officials emphasise that families must educate older adults about digital scams to prevent further tragedies.