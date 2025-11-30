 Bhopal News: Cyber Crooks Use Terror Ploy To Target Elderly
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Cyber Crooks Use Terror Ploy To Target Elderly

Bhopal News: Cyber Crooks Use Terror Ploy To Target Elderly

Authorities warn that incidents are increasing. In the past 10 days alone, five to seven similar cases were reported, including another elderly advocate in Kohefiza who managed to avoid being duped. Meanwhile, a retired bank manager lost Rs 68 lakh, a retired government servant lost Rs 8 lakh, and an elderly housewife also fell victim to the same ploy.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Cyber Crooks Use Terror Ploy To Target Elderly | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the shocking suicide of 68-year-old advocate Shiv Kumar Verma, cyber criminals in Bhopal appear to be intensifying their terror-themed scams, targeting older adults with threats of legal action for alleged involvement in terrorism.

Verma had reportedly been told by fraudsters, posing as anti-terror investigators, that his HDFC Bank account was used to fund the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Fearful of being labelled anti-national, he ended his life at home. Investigations by Jahangirabad police confirmed this was the first suicide in Bhopal linked to a digital arrest scam.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Speed Claims 2 Lives In Separate Road Accidents
article-image

Authorities warn that incidents are increasing. In the past 10 days alone, five to seven similar cases were reported, including another elderly advocate in Kohefiza who managed to avoid being duped. Meanwhile, a retired bank manager lost Rs 68 lakh, a retired government servant lost Rs 8 lakh, and an elderly housewife also fell victim to the same ploy.

A senior officer of State Cyber Police said fraudsters could exploit recent terror incidents, including the February 2019 Pulwama attack, April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack, and the recent 10/11 Delhi blast, to extort money. Citizens are urged to stay alert, verify identities of callers, and follow official cyber safety guidelines.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Congress Unveils Clean Air Action Plan, Vows To Cut AQI To 40–60 In Five Years
Mumbai Congress Unveils Clean Air Action Plan, Vows To Cut AQI To 40–60 In Five Years
Mumbai News: 3 Passengers Booked For Using AI-Generated Fake UTS Season Tickets On AC Local
Mumbai News: 3 Passengers Booked For Using AI-Generated Fake UTS Season Tickets On AC Local
India Beat Iran In A Thrilling 2-1 Win To Seal AFC U17 Asian Cup Berth
India Beat Iran In A Thrilling 2-1 Win To Seal AFC U17 Asian Cup Berth
Mumbai News: 27-Year-Old Labourer Held For Molestation In Goregaon After Massive Manhunt
Mumbai News: 27-Year-Old Labourer Held For Molestation In Goregaon After Massive Manhunt

Police officials emphasise that families must educate older adults about digital scams to prevent further tragedies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Cyber Crooks Use Terror Ploy To Target Elderly

Bhopal News: Cyber Crooks Use Terror Ploy To Target Elderly

Indore News: 50-Year-Old Woman Burnt In E-Rickshaw Battery Explosion Dies

Indore News: 50-Year-Old Woman Burnt In E-Rickshaw Battery Explosion Dies

MP News: Rajasthan Forest Team In Pench To Capture Tigress For Inter-State Translocation

MP News: Rajasthan Forest Team In Pench To Capture Tigress For Inter-State Translocation

Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Woman Raped By Instagram Friend On Marriage Pretext

Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Woman Raped By Instagram Friend On Marriage Pretext

Bhopal News: Ayurveda, Yoga Aid ‘Bhopal Gas Tragedy’ Survivors After 41 Years

Bhopal News: Ayurveda, Yoga Aid ‘Bhopal Gas Tragedy’ Survivors After 41 Years