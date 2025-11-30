Overheard In Bhopal: Tale Of Two Neighbours, Next Target, An IPS Officer Pulled Up & More

Overheard In Bhopal: A Tale Of Two Neighbours, Next Target, An Ips Officer Pulled Up & More | Representative Image

A tale of two neighbours

A district adjacent to the state capital is in discussion these days. Besides a heinous crime, the posting of a collector and superintendent of police in the district has sparked the discussion. The wife of the collector of the district is posted in an important corporation in the state capital. Soon after the incident of crime, a new SP was posted there. The special thing about the posting is that the wife of the SP, sent to the district, is also working for the same corporation, and she is the boss of the collector’s wife. Now, both women are together in the corporation, and their husbands are running the district.

There are whispers that whenever the collector Sahib’s wife finds time, she leaves for the district adjacent to the state capital. The officials of the corporation think SP may not regularly visit the state capital, but his wife may often be seen in the district. But the most interesting spin in the story is that both women officers are neighbours in a posh colony in the state capital. The government bungalows allotted to them are adjacent to each other. Thus, they remain together everywhere.

Tisri baar PR!

A senior IAS officer has got a posting in the government’s Public Relations Department for the third time. A powerful IAS officer brought Sahib as commissioner of the department for the first time during the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister. Then Sahib had been in the department for a long time. But because of daily bickering there, he got himself shifted.

When the Congress government fell and the BJP returned to power, he was appointed principal secretary to the department. During the Congress rule, a big controversy cropped up there. Fed up with the old disputes in the department, he worked there for a few months against his wishes. Afterwards, another officer was posted there as PS. Now, Sahib has been posted as additional chief secretary in the department. In this way, this is his third posting in the same place. But nobody knows how long he will be in this place. An officer in the department will be elevated to the post of secretary in January. In such a situation, it cannot be said whether the ACS will be there or not.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh's Abhishek Panwar Represents UN Social Development Summit

Tender scam

Irregularities in floating tender in an important department of the government have stolen the limelight these days. The department floated a big tender for some work. Even before the tender was floated, a woman IAS officer of the department had lobbied for her share of carrots. After finalising the tender configurations, Madam had already determined who would be assigned what rate code.

The officer had also discussed the tender-related issues with the companies. Madam did everything through one of her close aides. There are reports that Madam got a huge amount of rake-off through the deal. Now, a few officers of the department are talking about it. There are allegations that Madam had laid her hands on a huge amount of sweetener in another work. An officer posted in the department is considered honest. Despite being honest, the officer cannot control the woman IAS officer. People in the corridors of power talk under their breath that she and an OSD of the minister of the department will cause major trouble for the government.

An IPS officer pulled up.

An IPS officer of a district got a dressing-down at a meeting with Bade Sahib. The IPS officer got the scolding after the complaint of an IAS officer. But the main reason behind the scolding was a former SP who was posted in the district. The SP did not pay attention to a departmental case sent by an IAS officer. The IAS officer wrote to the SP to register an FIR in connection with a case of his department. The SP swept the issue under the carpet. Although the IAS officer wrote to the SP to register an FIR, the latter did not do it.

The IAS officer recently raised the issue at the meeting with Bade Sahib, who sought information about the case from the present SP of the district. After Bade Sahib pulled up the SP, he said the case belonged to the tenure of his previous counterpart, though he was acquainted with the case. Bade Sahib clearly told the SPs of all districts that if any senior IAS officer asked them to do anything, they should not take it lightly. After Bade Sahib’s instructions, the IAS officers were happy, but the SPs of the districts pulled up a face.

Next target

A young IAS officer is moving towards his next target. He was caught in an inquiry. Recently, he got rid of it. His role in two complex cases in the state helped him get a clean chit in the inquiry. He worked hard in preparing a policy. Though the policy has not been implemented, the higher-ups were pleased with him for his hard work, which benefited him in the inquiry. He spared no effort to end the probe.

Now, Sahib’s next aim is to get an important position. After his transfer from a district, he has spent most of the time in the loop line. Thus, he wants a posting in the mainstream administration. He is trying to please his political and administrative bosses. There are, however, some impediments in his posting. The officer is handling such an important assignment that Bade Sahib is against shifting him now.

In a pinch

A promotée IAS officer has hogged the limelight for the second time for some wrong deeds. This time, he is the target of a community for his statement, which has set off a series of protests across the state. The government has put him in a pickle by issuing a notice to him. Before the current incident, the officer had hogged the limelight after a case was registered against him.

Then Sahib was posted in the Urban Development Department. In that case, he had to go to jail, and the government suspended him. The officer got into controversy for the speech he gave after becoming president of an organisation for which his name was not initially proposed. An officer of a serious nature with a balanced approach was going to be elected its president. There are reports that a retired officer, who had been heading the organisation for a long time, chose the promotée officer for the post at the eleventh hour. Now, because of his controversial statement, the retired officer is also the target of the community.