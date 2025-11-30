 MP News: Five-Day Winter Session Of State Assembly To Begin From December 1; Speaker Views Arrangements
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Five-Day Winter Session Of State Assembly To Begin From December 1; Speaker Views Arrangements

MP News: Five-Day Winter Session Of State Assembly To Begin From December 1; Speaker Views Arrangements

After the notification was issued, the Assembly secretariat received 746-unstarred questions, 751-starred questions, 194-call-attention motions, 6-adjournment motions, 14-private member's resolutions, 52-zero hour notices, 2-Rule 129 mentions, 15-petitions and 2-government bills.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Five-Day Winter Session Of State Assembly To Kick Off From December 1; Speaker Views Arrangements |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day winter session of State Assembly will begin on Monday and end on December 5. On Sunday, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar visited Vidhan Sabha and viewed the arrangements.

The session will not be held on December 3 because of Bhopal Gas Tragedy anniversary.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Students, Parents Protest Against Closure Of 94,000 Government Schools; Memorandum With...
article-image

After the notification was issued, the Assembly secretariat received 746-unstarred questions, 751-starred questions, 194-call-attention motions, 6-adjournment motions, 14-private member's resolutions, 52-zero hour notices, 2-Rule 129 mentions, 15-petitions and 2-government bills.

Opposition's dillema

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 51-Foot Idol Of Shri Vitthal Maharaj Unveiled At Navghar Lake In Bhayandar East
Mumbai News: 51-Foot Idol Of Shri Vitthal Maharaj Unveiled At Navghar Lake In Bhayandar East
Panvel Man Duped Of ₹70,000 While Filing Complaint Over Delayed Delivery
Panvel Man Duped Of ₹70,000 While Filing Complaint Over Delayed Delivery
Mumbai News: Chandivali Residents Raise Alarm Over Rising Crime, Urge Police Action
Mumbai News: Chandivali Residents Raise Alarm Over Rising Crime, Urge Police Action
Mumbai Congress Unveils Clean Air Action Plan, Vows To Cut AQI To 40–60 In Five Years
Mumbai Congress Unveils Clean Air Action Plan, Vows To Cut AQI To 40–60 In Five Years

The opposition is going to be in a major dillema about what points to raise and what to leave.

The death of 26 children in Chhindwara because of cough syrup is the biggest issue in the state. Substandard cough syrup damaged the kidneys of the children who died one after another. The issue came up at the international forums.

After the cough syrup tragedy, law and order has become a major problem in the state.

The rape of a six-year-old girl in the Gauharganj area of the Raisen district raised a storm. Similarly, the incidents of crime taking place in the state capital have become a challenge for the government.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Notice To Bhojpur Club For Tree Felling

Bhopal News: Notice To Bhojpur Club For Tree Felling

Indore News: IIM-I Pioneers Next-Gen Model For High-Impact Real-World Events

Indore News: IIM-I Pioneers Next-Gen Model For High-Impact Real-World Events

MP News: Five-Day Winter Session Of State Assembly To Begin From December 1; Speaker Views...

MP News: Five-Day Winter Session Of State Assembly To Begin From December 1; Speaker Views...

Overheard In Bhopal: Tale Of Two Neighbours, Next Target, An IPS Officer Pulled Up & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Tale Of Two Neighbours, Next Target, An IPS Officer Pulled Up & More

Bhopal News: Cyber Crooks Use Terror Ploy To Target Elderly

Bhopal News: Cyber Crooks Use Terror Ploy To Target Elderly