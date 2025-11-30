MP News: Five-Day Winter Session Of State Assembly To Begin From December 1; Speaker Views Arrangements

MP News: Five-Day Winter Session Of State Assembly To Kick Off From December 1; Speaker Views Arrangements |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day winter session of State Assembly will begin on Monday and end on December 5. On Sunday, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar visited Vidhan Sabha and viewed the arrangements.

The session will not be held on December 3 because of Bhopal Gas Tragedy anniversary.

After the notification was issued, the Assembly secretariat received 746-unstarred questions, 751-starred questions, 194-call-attention motions, 6-adjournment motions, 14-private member's resolutions, 52-zero hour notices, 2-Rule 129 mentions, 15-petitions and 2-government bills.

Opposition's dillema

The opposition is going to be in a major dillema about what points to raise and what to leave.

The death of 26 children in Chhindwara because of cough syrup is the biggest issue in the state. Substandard cough syrup damaged the kidneys of the children who died one after another. The issue came up at the international forums.

After the cough syrup tragedy, law and order has become a major problem in the state.

The rape of a six-year-old girl in the Gauharganj area of the Raisen district raised a storm. Similarly, the incidents of crime taking place in the state capital have become a challenge for the government.