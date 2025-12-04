 MP News: Newly-Wed Woman Murdered By Husband After Stopping Him From Playing PUBG In Rewa
According to her family, the couple often argued because Ranjeet spent long hours playing PUBG. Family members say the final dispute occurred when Neha again told Ranjeet to reduce his gaming habit. They allege that Ranjeet lost control during the argument and killed her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was killed by her husband inside her home after she asked her husband to stop excessive PUBG gaming and focus on getting a job in Rewa on Wednesday.

Neha repeatedly urged him to balance his time and think about work, but these conversations regularly turned into fights.

article-image

The incident took place in Rewa’s Gurh area, raising serious questions after her family claimed she was killed for asking her husband to stop his excessive PUBG gaming and focus on getting a job.

The victim, Neha Patel, had been married to Ranjeet Patel since May 5, 2025.

According to her family, the couple often argued because Ranjeet spent long hours playing PUBG.

Family members say the final dispute occurred when Neha again told Ranjeet to reduce his gaming habit. They allege that Ranjeet lost control during the argument and killed her.

article-image

After the incident, he reportedly called a relative to confess what had happened and then fled from the house.

Relatives also claim that there were continuous dowry demands from Ranjeet’s side, which added more stress to the marriage and worsened the situation between the couple.

Police have begun an investigation and are searching for the accused husband.

The case has highlighted growing concerns about gaming addiction, domestic violence, and dowry pressure in the region.

