MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹403 Crore Relief For Farmers, ₹45 Crore Aid For 29 Lakh Women

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday, announced the distribution of ₹403 crore as compensation to farmers affected by excessive rainfall, ₹138 crore for Agar-Malwa district and ₹265 crore for Ujjain district.

The announcement brought a major relief and development program for farmers and residents in Ujjain and Agar-Malwa districts.

Addressing a public event in Tarana Tehsil, the Chief Minister highlighted that the state government is working continuously to improve the lives of farmers and vulnerable communities.

₹45 crore distributed to 29 lakh women

Additionally, under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and other welfare schemes, ₹45 crore were distributed to 29 lakh women across the state through a single-click transfer system.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated and performed groundbreaking ceremonies for 30 development projects worth ₹31 crore, including new roads, educational institutions and industrial units in the region.

Yadav emphasised that the government is committed to supporting farmers. “Farmers work tirelessly to produce crops. If natural disasters damage their crops, it is our duty to help them,” he said.

The government has already distributed ₹1.8k crore in relief so far for crop losses caused by excessive rainfall.

मध्यप्रदेश के युवाओं को रोजगार दिलाने के लिए अभियान चल रहा है।



इस कड़ी में, जिला उज्जैन में 8,000 करोड़ रुपये के निवेश से कारखाना लगने जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/47t45INeo0 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 19, 2025

The CM highlighted several initiatives for farmers, including:

Installing solar pumps with only 10% of the project cost payable by farmers, with the rest covered by the government, which will also reduce their electricity bills.

Promoting dairy production and offering subsidies for native cow rearing.

Encouraging natural and organic farming to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

Providing honorarium funds from both central and state governments to increase farmers’ income.

Yadav said a new road will connect Tarana to Shajapur, and most new roads in the state are being constructed as 4-lane highways.

A new college in Kayatha was inaugurated, providing local students access to higher education and an ITI in Tarana was also inaugurated.

He added that an industrial unit worth ₹8k crore is being set up in the Kanasia-Baradwa region, which will provide employment to 2k - 3k youth.

He also mentioned the Bhavantar Payment Scheme for soybean farmers, ensuring they receive compensation for the difference between market price and government-declared prices (currently ₹5,328 per quintal).

The program was attended by MP Anil Firojia, Agar-Malwa MLA Madhav (Madhu) Gehlot, State Minister for Skill Development and Employment Gautam Tetwal, and several other MLAs and local representatives.

Yadav reaffirmed that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is working tirelessly for the welfare of farmers, women, youth, and other marginalised communities in Madhya Pradesh.