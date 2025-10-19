MP News: BJP Needs To Wait For Some More Time For Party’s Executive Committee

MP News: BJP Team Not Announced Before Diwali, Leaders Have To Wait For Some More Time | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The leaders of the BJP must wait for some more time for the announcement of the party’s executive committee.

The party leaders expected that the party would announce the executive committee before Diwali.

BJP’s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, has finalised the names of the executive committee after holding talks with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma.

The names have been sent to the central leadership for approval, and the executive committee will be announced afterwards.

Most of the important leaders of the BJP are electioneering for the party in Bihar, where the assembly polls are being held.

Because the central leaders of the party are also busy in the Bihar assembly election, it is taking time for the executive committee to get the senior leaders’ nod.

According to sources in the party, the central leadership may make some changes in the names sent for approval.

National president of the party JP Nadda, central organisational general secretary BL Santosh, co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash and state in charge Mahendra Singh will play an important role in approving the executive committee.

The new team of Khandelwal will be declared once they approve the list.

According to sources in the BJP, most of the members are new in the yet-to-be-announced executive committee.

Most of the leaders who were in VD Sharma’s team will not be part of the upcoming executive committee.

The responsibilities of some office-bearers may be changed, and some may be removed.

According to sources, regional and caste equations have been kept in mind in the formation of the executive committee.

Nearly 75% of the names sent to central leadership for approval are new, sources said.

Sandhya Rai, Mukesh Chaturvedi, Kantdev Singh, Sumitra Valmiki, Alok Sharma, Seema Singh, Bahadur Singh Chouhan, Chintamani Malviya, Pankaj Joshi, Nagar Singh Chouhan, and Lalita Yadav, who were vice presidents in the old executive committee, are all set to be removed from the team.

New members may be appointed in place of the state general secretaries, like Harishankar Khatik, Shardendu Tiwari, Bhagwan Das Sabnani, and Kavita Patidar.

The state secretaries, like Lata Wankhede, Prabhudayal Kushwaha, Rajesh Pandey, Manisha Singh, Ashish Dubey, Sangeeta Soni, Jaideep Patel, and Kshitij Bhatt, may be removed.

In place of treasurer Akhilesh Jain, a new member may be appointed.