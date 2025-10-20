MP News: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies In Agar Malwa After Bullet Lodged In Head; Family Suspects Poachers Behind Firing

13-year-old Ravi, son of Gopal Suryavanshi, a resident of Ghurasiya | File Photo

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound late Saturday evening Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa. Family members initially thought it was a minor injury, but a CT scan at Indore's MY Hospital revealed a bullet lodged in the child's head.

Child Succumbs After Multiple Hospital Transfers

The deceased has been identified as 13-year-old Ravi, son of Gopal Suryavanshi, a resident of Ghurasiya. Family members reported that Ravi was returning from tying a cow in a pen near his home that evening when suddenly, a loud explosion was heard and Ravi collapsed. His brother, Lalit, who was present at the scene, alerted the family, after which Ravi was immediately rushed to the district hospital.

Investigation Underway; Police Deployment in Village

From the district hospital, Ravi was referred to Ujjain and then to Indore. He died during treatment on Sunday night. Meanwhile, confirmation of the gunshot wound caused a stir in the village. Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team arrived at the scene on Monday morning and began an investigation.

CSP Motilal Kushwaha stated that police have been deployed in the village. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received.

Family Points to Possible Poacher Involvement

The family has alleged that poachers often gather in the area and may be involved in this incident. Police are currently investigating all aspects thoroughly.