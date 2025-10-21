 Delhi: Blaze Erupts In Residential Building In Mohan Garden Due To Firecrackers, 7 Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Blaze Erupts In Residential Building In Mohan Garden Due To Firecrackers, 7 Rescued

Delhi: Blaze Erupts In Residential Building In Mohan Garden Due To Firecrackers, 7 Rescued

A fire broke out on the first and second floors of a four-storey residential building in Delhi's Mohan Garden, reportedly due to firecrackers. Delhi Fire Services rushed six fire tenders and rescued seven people. The blaze was brought under control by 11:30 pm, with no further casualties reported.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: Blaze Erupts In Residential Building In Mohan Garden Due To Firecrackers, 7 Rescued | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Seven people were rescued after fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Delhi's Mohan Garden, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding fire breaking out on the first and second floor of the building was received at 10 pm on Monday, he said.

Read Also
'Which Islam Do You Propagate?': Netizens Slam Zakir Naik's Old Lecture Claiming Women's 'Obscene...
article-image

The fire broke out in domestic articles reportedly due to firecrackers, following which the DFS rescued seven people.

"A total of six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 11.30 pm," the DFS official said.

FPJ Shorts
Logistics Service Provider Shadowfax Technologies, Rayzon Solar, ARCIL, & Four Other Companies Receive SEBI Nod
Logistics Service Provider Shadowfax Technologies, Rayzon Solar, ARCIL, & Four Other Companies Receive SEBI Nod
Mumbai Metro 11: MMRCL Floats Tenders To Appoint Interim Consultant For Metro Connecting Wadala's Anik Depot To Gateway Of India
Mumbai Metro 11: MMRCL Floats Tenders To Appoint Interim Consultant For Metro Connecting Wadala's Anik Depot To Gateway Of India
Chef Vikas Khanna Celebrates Diwali Away From Motherland At His NYC Restaurant 'Bungalow': Makes Flower Rangoli & Distributes Sweets
Chef Vikas Khanna Celebrates Diwali Away From Motherland At His NYC Restaurant 'Bungalow': Makes Flower Rangoli & Distributes Sweets
'You Come Out Or We Come In': Intruders Wearing Halloween Masks Threatens US Family, Caught In Horrifying Costumes On CCTV | WATCH
'You Come Out Or We Come In': Intruders Wearing Halloween Masks Threatens US Family, Caught In Horrifying Costumes On CCTV | WATCH

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Salute The Courage Of Our Police Personnel,' PM Modi Pays Tribute On Police Commemoration Day...

'We Salute The Courage Of Our Police Personnel,' PM Modi Pays Tribute On Police Commemoration Day...

Indian MBBS Student Suffers Brain Stroke In Russia, Airlifted To Jaipur For Critical Medical Care

Indian MBBS Student Suffers Brain Stroke In Russia, Airlifted To Jaipur For Critical Medical Care

Delhi: Blaze Erupts In Residential Building In Mohan Garden Due To Firecrackers, 7 Rescued

Delhi: Blaze Erupts In Residential Building In Mohan Garden Due To Firecrackers, 7 Rescued

Delhi Chokes As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', AQI Shoots Up Day After Diwali; Defence Colony,...

Delhi Chokes As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', AQI Shoots Up Day After Diwali; Defence Colony,...

'Which Islam Do You Propagate?': Netizens Slam Zakir Naik's Old Lecture Claiming Women's 'Obscene...

'Which Islam Do You Propagate?': Netizens Slam Zakir Naik's Old Lecture Claiming Women's 'Obscene...