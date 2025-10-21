Delhi: Blaze Erupts In Residential Building In Mohan Garden Due To Firecrackers, 7 Rescued

New Delhi: Seven people were rescued after fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Delhi's Mohan Garden, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.
A call regarding fire breaking out on the first and second floor of the building was received at 10 pm on Monday, he said.
Read Also
'Which Islam Do You Propagate?': Netizens Slam Zakir Naik's Old Lecture Claiming Women's 'Obscene...
The fire broke out in domestic articles reportedly due to firecrackers, following which the DFS rescued seven people.
"A total of six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 11.30 pm," the DFS official said.
FPJ Shorts
Logistics Service Provider Shadowfax Technologies, Rayzon Solar, ARCIL, & Four Other Companies Receive SEBI Nod
Mumbai Metro 11: MMRCL Floats Tenders To Appoint Interim Consultant For Metro Connecting Wadala's Anik Depot To Gateway Of India
Chef Vikas Khanna Celebrates Diwali Away From Motherland At His NYC Restaurant 'Bungalow': Makes Flower Rangoli & Distributes Sweets
'You Come Out Or We Come In': Intruders Wearing Halloween Masks Threatens US Family, Caught In Horrifying Costumes On CCTV | WATCH
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)