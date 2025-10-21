 Srinagar's Lal Chowk Illuminates On Diwali As Thousands Of Diyas Lit In Operation Sindoor Formations; Videos
Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk was illuminated with thousands of diyas (earthen lamps) on the occasion of Diwali on Monday. The earthen lamps were also lit in 'Operation Sindoor' formation

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
Diwali celebrations at Lal Chowk (Screengrab) | X

Srinagar: Over 20,000 thousand diyas (earthen lamps) illuminated Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk on the occasion of Diwali on Monday. The earthen lamps were lit in 'Operation Sindoor' formation, honouring the valour of the Indian armed forces. Notably, India had launched Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Several videos of diyas being lit in Operation Sindoor pattern surfaced online. Before the abrogation of article 370 in August 2019, unfurling of the Indian national flag was a rare site at Lal Chowk, but this Diwali people also lit diyas in 'Jai Bharat' formation.

Earlier on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wished people of the union territory on the occasion of festival of lights.

"Wishing everyone a bright, joyful, and safe Diwali! May the festival of lights bring happiness, prosperity, and peace to you and your loved ones.," he said an X post.

Jammu and Kashmir Minister of School and Higher Education Sakina Itoo also extended wishes on Diwali as the millions are celebrating the festival of lights across the country.

"Warm wishes for a bright and delightful Diwali! May this festival bring abundance, happiness, and harmony to you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali!," Itoo posted on X.

The festival of Diwali is celebrated the victory of good over evil. Diwali is a five-day festival that begins on Dhanteras, the day when people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God.

The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali and the third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja and the fifth day is called Bhai Dooj, when sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony.

