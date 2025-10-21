 UP: Youth Abducted In Broad Daylight By Girlfriend’s Family Over Love Affair In Bulandshahr - VIDEO
Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
An incident of kidnapping has been reported from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, where a youth was abducted in broad daylight by a group of men who arrived in a white car. The victim was forcibly pushed into the vehicle before the abductors sped away.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The footage shows the youth speaking with three or four people when a white car nearly hits them before stopping close by. The startled youth tries to run, but the men quickly get out of the car and overpower him.

Upon receiving the information, police immediately set up checkpoints and rescued the kidnapped youth. According to officials, the abduction is linked to a love affair. It is alleged that the girl’s family members were behind the kidnapping. The abductors also assaulted the youth, leaving him injured. He has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Using CCTV footage, police identified the suspects. A case has been registered against them, and raids are being carried out to secure their arrest. ASP Rijul confirmed that an FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway.

