 Possible Terror Attack Averted; 2 Held With RPG, Launcher
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
RPG remains - representative image | Twitter/@Tractor2twitr

Chandigarh: Punjab police, in coordination with central agencies, on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended two operatives of a terror module and recovered one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) along with launcher from their possession, in Amritsar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested have been identified as Mehakdeep Singh alias Mehak, a resident of Wadali in Amritsar and Aditya alias Adhi, a resident village Bhaga Chhina in Amritsar. Apart from recovering RPG, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle, which they were riding.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with Pakistan’s ISI operative who had sent the consignment from across the border via drone, and with Harpreet Singh alias Vicky, currently lodged in Ferozepur Jail. “The RPG was intended for a targeted terror attack,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh said that acting on intel-inputs about the retrieval of RPG-22 Netto anti-tank rocket launcher by suspects, Mehakdeep and Aditya, on the directions of Harpreet alias Vicky, police teams have arrested both the suspects, when they were on the way to deliver the consignment.

