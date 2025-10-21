Kolkata Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging Inside Wardrobe, Parents Arrested |

Kolkata: A body of an 11-year-old girl was found hanging inside her wardrobe at her residence in South Kolkata.

Incidentally, the deceased girl is the niece of RG Kar rape and murder convict Sanjoy Roy.

The deceased girl’s step mother after returning from shopping was alarmed by the silence in the house and after opening her step daughter’s room found her hanging inside the wardrobe.

Police of Alipore police station however, did not rule out foul play leading to the death and on Tuesday had arrested the father and step-mother of the deceased girl.

Before police could reach the spot, the local residents were seen beating the father and the step mother of the dead girl and complained that the parents had only killed the girl.

A local resident on anonymity mentioned that the parents used to torture the girl very much for which the girl used to be always scared of everything.

“We also have children and are raising them. The girl was forced to study at night and the parents and also her private tutor used to torture her very much. We demand proper investigation on this issue for which we the residents of this locality will submit a deputation to the police station,” said the resident.

Other residents complained that the original mother of the deceased girl seven years ago was also found dead in mysterious condition.

The original mother of the deceased girl was reportedly the elder sister of RG Kar rape and murder convict Sanjoy Roy and the step mother of the dead girl is the younger sister of Roy.

The cops however, didn’t want to disclose the autopsy report.