 West Bengal News: CBI Questions TMC MLA Atin Ghosh In RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe - VIDEO
West Bengal News: CBI Questions TMC MLA Atin Ghosh In RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe - VIDEO

West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay said, “It is very unfortunate that ahead of every election the central agencies get active.”

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image) |

Kolkata: CBI on Friday had interrogated Deputy Mayor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Atin Ghosh at his north Kolkata residence in connection to ‘corruption’ inside the RG Kar hospital.

Along with the ‘financial irregularities’ the central agency is also probing the rape and murder of the junior medic that took place on August 9 last year.

After the central sleuths left, Ghosh said that he had got a notice two days back under BNSS 179 and also that he had answered all the questions which were asked to him.

“The CBI officers wanted to talk to me over phone but didn’t want that as many fake calls happen nowadays. Whatever they have asked I have answered. I was a member of ‘Rogi Kalyan Samiti’ when the RG Kar incident happened. I don’t have any complaints,” said Ghosh.

Asked that TMC is saying that the central agency gets more ‘active’ ahead of the election to which the Deputy Mayor of Kolkata didn’t want to reply.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay said, “It is very unfortunate that ahead of every election the central agencies get active.”

Meanwhile, the Bankshal court issued a notice against RG Kar victim’s father in connection to the defamation case lodged against him by TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

'Will Not Allow Anyone To Snatch Voting Rights': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO
article-image

The court had asked the victim’s father to be present before the court on September 11.

“I have filed a case in 15th Judicial Magistrate Bench in Bankshal court and my lawyer Ayan Chakraborty has sent a legal notice to the victim’s father over his false and defamatory statements. As per rule he or his lawyer have to be present before the court on September 11,” said Ghosh.

However, talking to the media, the victim’s father had expressed his ‘happiness’ that the CBI had quizzed Deputy Kolkata Mayor Atin Ghosh.

