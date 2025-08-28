'Will Not Allow Anyone To Snatch Voting Rights': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: Amid tussle between Calcutta University and Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party celebrated foundation day it's students’ wing where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentions that she will not allow anyone to take ‘voting’ rights of the people.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed over 500 teams across the country and in the name of survey they will delete the names of the voters from the electoral rolls. Do not give your details to anyone but do keep your Aadhaar cards ready as it is compulsory. Go to the polling booths to check whether your name is there in the voter’s list. BJP is doing ‘linguistic terror’,” said Mamata.

Notably, several appeals were made to Vice chancellor of the Calcutta University Shanta Dutta to cancel graduation examination on August 28 as it is the foundation day of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), but the vice chancellor keeping firm at her decision didn’t cancel the programme.

On Thursday it was seen that examinations were being conducted at several colleges and TMCP workers and other TMC supporters through a bike rally reached Mayo road in central Kolkata where the programme was being held.

Taking potshots at Election Commission of India (ECI), the West Bengal Chief Minister alleged that the poll panel is ‘intimidating’ state officers on behalf of the saffron camp.

“I respect the office of the ECI, but you know, lollipops suit children. Lollipops don’t suit those who are 18 years old and are new voters. They should be given a chance to give their votes instead of eating lollipops,” further mentioned Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister once again claimed that the BJP is trying to make people forget the role played by Bengalis during the freedom movement and also slammed the recent movie where Khudiram Bose was represented as ‘Khudiram Singh’.

Calling the central government ‘Selfish Giant’ Mamata stated, “Bengal stood first in implementing several central projects including MGNREGA. Out of ‘political jealousy’ the central funds have been frozen.”

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee also urged everyone to continue their protest against ‘SIR”.

“I would request you to keep protesting against SIR. If even one person is denied their right, then 10 lakh Bengalis will march to Delhi. Everyone is against Trinamool: the judiciary, BJP, central agencies, ED, CBI, EC. But 10 crore Bengalis are for TMC. In 2011, we won 184 seats and came to power for the first time. In 2016, it became 211. In 2021, it became 215. I have said before, if the BJP can, cross 50 and show in 2026,” said Banerjee.

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya claimed, “TMC doesn’t want deletion of dead voters and illegal immigrants just to win the election.”