 After Bihar, Is SIR Being Conducted In Uttar Pradesh? Speculation Rises Amid 'BLO Aapke Dwar' Campaign
After Bihar, Is SIR Being Conducted In Uttar Pradesh? Speculation Rises Amid 'BLO Aapke Dwar' Campaign

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Social media is abuzz with claims that, like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh too is witnessing a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list. X user Piyush Rai, citing the State Election Commission’s “BLO Aapke Dwar” campaign, posted: “SIR Uttar Pradesh has begun.”

The campaign, running from 19 August to 29 September 2025, involves large-scale revision of the three-tier panchayat electoral roll. It aims to add new names, correct errors, and remove those of deceased or relocated voters.

The State Election Commission has appealed to citizens to cooperate by sharing the family head’s mobile number with BLOs and updating their details. UP's 'BLO Aapke Dwaar' campaign, running from 19th August to 29th September, involves standard three-tier panchayat electoral roll revisions, not the comprehensive SIR implemented in Bihar.

In Bihar, the Election Commission initiated SIR on 24th June, publishing draft voter lists on 1st August. Of 72.4 million registered voters, 6.5 million names were struck off, with officials claiming 98.2% of voters have submitted required documentation and only 0.16% facing objections.

However, opposition parties including RJD, Congress, and the INDIA bloc have accused the BJP and Election Commission of systematic "vote theft," alleging the process deliberately disenfranchises minority and Dalit communities. The Supreme Court intervened on 22nd August, accepting Aadhaar cards as valid voter identification after opposition concerns.

The Election Commission maintains the SIR process is impartial and conducted every five years, with booth-level officers verifying voter credentials door-to-door. The final voter list will be published after the revision concludes on 30th September, with objections accepted until 1st September.

