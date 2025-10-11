'Kaise Thumka Laga Rahi Hai!': Young Girl Performs Pole Dance Inside Newly-Inaugurated Patna Metro - VIDEO Viral

Screengrab of viral video | X/@ChapraZila

Patna: Days after the Patna Metro was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, it is fast becoming a hotspot not just for commuters but also for reel creators. A video currently doing the rounds on the internet shows a young woman dancing inside a crowded metro coach, with music playing in the background as a man films her.

The video is received more than 34.3KViews in just few hours of posting. The video has gone viral and has triggred reactions from netizens on X.

Netizens React

"She has to be fast. Patna metro has only 3 stations, right?" one of the users jockingly said.

Another user said,"Free mein dance dekhne ko mil rha hai or kya chahiye." Which roughly translates to,"You are getting to watch dance for free, what more do you want?"

A third user said,"Who says Bihar is unsafe for women?"

Another user suggested, "keep police in each coach and should be fined immediately."

Earlier last month, The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started making announcements inside trains and stations, warning commuters not to film reels, dance videos, or other social media content in metro premises. The measure, rolled out on September 14, applies across all lines.

Metro Station Covered In Red Gutka Stains

Another video from the Patna metro is going viral. The clip shows stairs, railings, platforms, floors, and even tracks smeared with gutka.

In the clip, the frustrated blogger says, “It’s not even been 2–3 days since the Patna Metro started and you can already see the ‘gutka gang’ has arrived who have turned the metro stations and platforms with red stains. Have some shame, people of Bihar. The government is doing such a good job by building this metro, and you’re making it dirty.”