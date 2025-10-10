 'Kuch Toh Sharam Karlo...': YouTuber Shows Newly Inaugurated Patna Metro Station Covered In Red Gutka Stains – VIDEO
In the clip, the frustrated vlogger says, “It’s not even been 2–3 days since the Patna Metro started and you can already see the ‘gutka gang’ has arrived who have turned the metro stations and platforms with red stains. Have some shame, people of Bihar. The government is doing such a good job by building this metro, and you’re making it dirty.”

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@gemsofbabus_

Patna: Just days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the 3.45-km elevated section of the Patna Metro, a video has surfaced on social media. The video, shared on Instagram by a Patna-based vlogger named Rounak Agarwal, shows one of the stations already defaced with red gutka stains.

The clip shows stairs, railings, platforms, floors, and even tracks smeared with gutka. In the clip, the frustrated blogger says, “It’s not even been 2–3 days since the Patna Metro started and you can already see the ‘gutka gang’ has arrived who have turned the metro stations and platforms with red stains. Have some shame, people of Bihar. The government is doing such a good job by building this metro, and you’re making it dirty.”

The video has received more than 32.2K views in just 24 hours.

Netizens React

The viral video has triggered reactions from netizens. One of the users said,"this boy is defaming bihar."

Another user suggested a solution,"Cameras should identify those who litter and make them clean up until there’s a sense of shame, people won’t learn. If you throw even one piece of garbage, you should clean the streets for the next 1 hour."

A third user suggested banning gutka inside the metro, "Ban gutka inside metro."

Metro services are currently available daily from 8 am to 10 pm, with trains operating at 20-minute intervals.

