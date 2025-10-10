 MP Shocker! Man Sexually Assaults Woman's Dead Body Kept Inside Morgue; CCTV Footage Prompts Police Action One Year Later
Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
MP Shocker! Man Sexually Assaults Woman's Dead Body Kept Inside Morgue; CCTV Footage Prompts Police Action One Year Later

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, a man allegedly sexually assaulted the dead body of a woman. According to the reports, the dead body was kept inside the morgue, where the man intruded and performed a sexual assault on her body after dragging it out of sight. Though the incident occurred in April 2024, the shocking truth has come to light recently after CCTV footage surfaced. The accused was identified through the viral video and is now under arrest.

On April 18, 2024, an unidentified man broke into the morgue, operated under the government hospital, Khaknar Community Health Center in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. In the viral CCTV footage, he can be seen dragging the dead body of a woman, which was scheduled for a postmortem. As seen in the video, he took the body aside out of the reach of CCTV and allegedly committed sexual intercourse. After a while, he is seen dragging the corpse on the floor near the stretcher and walking away.

This matter came to light after examining the CCTV footage. Following this, the police arrested the man on the complaint of a medical officer. Dr. Adiya Dawar, a medical officer of the government hospital, filed a complaint at the local police station on October

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

On the other hand, the police registered a case under various sections and investigated. Nilesh Bhilala, 25, of Tangiyapat village in Bhauraghat area, was identified as the accused. He was arrested and produced in court. Khaknar police station in-charge Abhishek Jadhav said the accused was arrested after questioning. He was remanded in judicial custody.

However, a police officer revealed that they are investigating how the accused entered the morgue room of the government hospital.

