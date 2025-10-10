'Donald Trump Will Get Hilal-e-Pakistan Award': Funny Memes Galore As US Prez Loses Out On Winning Nobel Peace Prize 2025 | X @The_samadhiya / @pal_ji20/ @OcenStiv / @A_ViewsPk

US President Donald Trump missed out on winning the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 despite having a strong public backing from political and social circles. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 for working for the democratic rights of her country's citizens.

A buzz was in the air ever since Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. He was being lobbied by the political parties and his alleged allies across the world as one of the most deserving candidates to receive the prestigious award. Even Pakistani leaders were seen as quite vocal and in support of Trump, deserving the prize.

Moments after the announcement of the winner for the Nobel Peace Prize, which has been awarded to Maria Corina Machado and not Donald Trump, netizens have poured hilarious and witty reactions on the Internet.

TAKE A LOOK:

As a strong public backing to Donald Trump was witnessed from Pakistan, now, a user wrote, "After losing the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump will be awarded the Hilal-e-Pakistan Award."

Another user wrote, "aria Corina Machado has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2025. Meanwhile, Trump did not win the Nobel Peace Prize. He had been nominated by Pakistan’s Armed Forces Chief, Asim Munir, for his role in protecting 🇵🇰 during Operation Sindoor."

While one user wrote, "Have you ever seen the world cheer for someone not receiving a prize? But beware, Pakistan might just declare Donald Trump the winner. - It's all over social media."

Another user commented, "Well, @realDonaldTrump can never solve matters between India and Pakistan if there are talks. Change your name to Mohammad Donald Trump Khan."

One user wrote, "I request #trump to cone to Hyderabad and settle the dispute between my neighbours as they fight everyday. Once done I will also recommend him for Nobel Peace Prize."

One user commented, "When Pakistan nominates Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize even the committee asks Is this the punchline or the setup."

Who Is Nobel Peace Prize Award Winner, Maria Corina Machado?

María Corina Machado, born 7 October 1967, is a Venezuelan industrial engineer, politician who currently serves as the opposition leader in Venezuela. She founded the vote-monitoring organization Súmate in 2002 and later became National Coordinator of the political party Vente Venezuela, establishing herself as a prominent figure in Venezuelan opposition politics.