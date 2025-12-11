'Parents Can Do Anything': Father Visits Daughter During Her 2-Minute Halt At Railway Station To Give Her Warm Food; Heartfelt Moment Goes Viral |

A heartwarming moment captured on camera is winning hearts online after a young woman travelling from Delhi to Udaipur shared an emotional experience involving her father. The woman posted a video on Instagram describing how her train briefly stopped at her hometown, a halt of barely two minutes, yet her father insisted on meeting her just to hand over homemade food and essentials.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying that she was becoming emotional knowing her father was arriving at the station late at night, around 11 PM, despite the chilly weather. She shared that he was bringing her “khane-peene ka samaan,” something she deeply appreciated. The overlaid text on her reel reads, “Nobody but only parents can do anything for you,” capturing the essence of the moment.

As the train pulls into the station, the video shows her father already waiting at the exact coach location, holding food packets and waiting for his daughter. The brief interaction, though only for a couple of minutes, highlights the lengths to which parents go to show love and care for their children.

The video has since gone viral, touching thousands of viewers who related to the father’s gesture and the emotional bond shared between parent and child. Many commented that such moments reflect the purest form of love, one that expects nothing in return.

A similar father-daughter moment went viral on social media recently. The heartwarming viral video shows a daughter giving her father the Korean finger-heart while boarding a train. Misunderstanding it as a request for money, he lovingly hands her cash instead. Shared on Instagram, the clip has crossed 58 million views, sparking emotional reactions online. Viewers are celebrating the sweet reminder of parents’ pure love and the innocence they carry